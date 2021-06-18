the power of the human factor

No one knows that Jerome is in a wheelchair, so Vincent can use his DNA in blood, urine or tissue samples to impersonate him: a human being valid for space travel. He undergoes surgery to adjust his height to Jerome’s, adopts the ways of a southpaw – Jerome is – and wears contact lenses to hide his myopia. Everything seems to be going well, until the director of the mission in which Vincent is going to participate is assassinated, which puts his false identity to a much more intense scrutiny.

One of the most common criticisms – not without reason – that have been made of Gattaca is that the police plot does not add much to the story, and that his true interest lies in that future in which genetics is considered as the only determining element and human beings as its direct products. As in other film dystopias, everything is aseptic, orderly, dehumanized. Nothing explains it better than Vincent’s job interview, which consists of… the analysis of a urine sample. Or Jerome’s depression from only getting a silver medal when his genetic destiny was to be champion.

But, to paraphrase Dr. Ian Malcolm, humanity always makes its way, and, if in the end, Vincent achieves his purpose, it is thanks to the unexpected help of other people that he counts among his loved ones – or who are themselves – people who would be rejected because of their DNA, but who know they are perfectly capable to arrive at much more than what genetic determinism reserves for them. The bet of the film is clear: there is no doubt that genetics establishes a good part of our physical and mental capacities, but it is also true that, if we allowed this to be the only decisive element, we would leave out many of the things that, for good or for the worse, they make us human beings.