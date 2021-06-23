The Power of Sam Shankland

There it is again! Suddenly the board radiates light. GM Sam Shankland, 29, from the United States, defeated the strong Dutch GM Jorden van Foreest, 22, a brilliant 2021 Tata Steel champion, in the seventh and final round on Sunday and was crowned undefeated at the III International Prague Master Tournament. , category XVIII with a strong average of 2,677 Elo points.

It was an attractive clash between two young masters rushing toward the empyrean squared. Sometimes the masters adhere faithfully to their positional creeds and in a balanced match Van Foreest, with Black, chose to keep his queen active rather than capture a pawn. Shankland won 62 moves from a Catalan in a rook and pawn ending that maneuvered splendidly in tactics and strategy.

The tense party jumped the needle of the seismographs. Shankland made a leap up the world rankings by rounding out his performance with a gain of 18.3 actual points and climbing the FIDE ladder from 45th to 31st in the world with 2,709.3 points. While Van Foreest, with his triumph at Tata Steel, placed 38th with 2,701, immediately left the world elite. The sporty, economic and class value of the Elo is like a showcase for developers around the world to see. Shankland’s path is like that of a comet. It appears periodically in the heights. Born on October 1, 1991 in Berkeley, California, he was 3rd in the U18 World Cup in 2008. In 2011 he won the GM title at Berkeley. Since 2014 he has been among the 100 best chess players in the world. That year in Trömso he won gold as the fifth board or reserve player with 9/10; on the R-8 she beat Judith Polgar. One of his best years was 2018, he won the US National Championship above his insignia GMs: Caruana, So and Nakamura, with ½, 2 and 3 points ahead with + 6, = 5, -0 and +2700 points. He won the Capablanca In Memorian with + 5 = 5, -0 and was crowned Continental Champion of America with +7, = 4, -0.

Final classification in Prague: 1st. Sam Shankland, USA, 5½; with +4, = 3, -0. He beat Duda, Abásov, Navara and Van Foreest. He equalized against Wojtaszek, Nguyen and Grandelius. 2nd. Jan Krzysztof Duda, Poland, 5; 3rd. Radoslaw Wojtaszek, Poland 4; 4th. Thai Dai Van Nguyen, Czech R., 3 ½; 5th. Nijat Abasov, Azerbaijan, 3 ½; 6th. Nils Grandelius, Sweden, 2½; 7th. Van Foreets, The Netherlands, 2 ½; 8th. David Navara, Czech R., 1 ½.

White: Sam Shankland, USA, 2,691. Black: Jorden Van Foreest, Holland, 2,701. Catalan Opening, E06. R-7, III Praga Master, Prague, Czech Republic, 20–06-2021.

1.c4 Nf6 2.g3 e6 3.Bg2 d5 4.Nf3 Be7 5.d4 0–0 6.0–0 dxc4 7.Qc2 a6 8.a4 Bd7 9.Qxc4 Bc6 10.Bf4 Bd6 11.Qc1 Nbd7 12.Nc3 Ne4 13.Rd1 Nxc3 14.bxc3 a5 15.c4 Bxf4 16.Qxf4 Nb6 17.Rdc1 Bxa4 18.Qd2 Bc6 19.c5 Nd7 20.Rxa5 Rxa5 21.Qxa5 b6 22.cxb6 cxb6 23.Qa7 Be4 24.e3 Nf6 25. Ne5 Bxg2 26.Kxg2 h5 27.h3 Qd5 + 28.Kg1 Ne4 29.h4 Qe5 30.Ra1 Qc3 31.Ra2 Qb3 32.Kg2 Qd5 33.Rg1 Kh7 34.Nxf7 = Qf5 35.Ng5 + Nxg5 36.hxg5 h4 37.gxh4 Qg4 + 38.Rf1 Rc8 39.Qa3 = Qd1 + 40.Rg2 Rc1 41.Rg3 Qg1 + 42.Kf4 Qh2 + 43.Ke4 = Qg2 +? + – 44.f3 Qh3 45.Qf8 Rc8 46.Qf7 Qxh4 + 47.Qf4 Qxf4 + 48.Rxf4 b 49.Rb2 Rb8 50.Ke5 Rb6 51.Rb4 Kg6 52.f4 Kf7 53.e4 Re7 54.d5 g6 55.dxe6 Rxe6 + 56.Rd5 Rd6 + 57.Rc5 Rd1 58.Rxb5 Rf1 59.Rb7 + Ke8 60.f5 gxf5 61. g6 fxe4 62.Rb8 + 1–0.