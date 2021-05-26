The power of fire. Volume 1. Prelude -Cinemascomics.com

The power of fire, the new series by Robert Kirkman, creator of The Walking Dead, reaches Spanish bookstores. Mysticism, martial arts, ancient conflicts and hip hop music.

Eastern philosophy never goes out of style, meditation, martial arts, feng shui and exotic dishes are now part of our daily lives. And Robert Kirkman decides to combine all that we know with the most spectacular ingredients of any Hong Kong film. A thousand-year-old temple of Kung Fu masters, cities hidden in the peaks and valleys of legendary mountain ranges, a war that lasts for generations, everything necessary to make The Power of Fire an addictive and exciting work.

The history

A young man climbs the Himalayan mountains, he faces the dangers of one of the most inhospitable places on Earth, why? To find meaning in his life, to discover if he is able to overcome his limits, and to find a place where he does not feel like a stranger. His wish is partially granted, but he will have to train, to prepare, to prove that he is worthy, and incidentally give his ipod to his new teacher, that his is old and needs new playlists.

If this last detail has caught your attention, it is because Robert Kirkman knows very well how he should hook his audience, and with The Power of Fire he once again manages to generate attention in the reader for something as trite as martial arts. The writer is known for being able to revive genres and regain interest in them, that of zombies in The Walking Dead, the coming of age of teenage superheroes, although he has had his stumbles, that attempt to return exorcists to their privileged position In terror with Outcast he stayed a bit below expectations, he always fulfills one thing, his comics are fun and entertaining. And the comic is an entertainment industry.

On The power of Fire focuses on recovering the old kung fu films about the Shaolin temples, about the fights of proud and powerful warriors, but also on updating them, giving them a western touch, and above all, turning the oriental philosophy and teachings into current messages and understandable by everyone. And he does it, getting a fun work full of strength, and with a lot of action and humor, marks of the house.

The art of the work is provided by Chris Samnee

Samnee is an author who shone with Mark Waid in Daredevil, and who has a solid, clear style and sharp lines. His drawing is very dynamic, with an internal movement that is easily transferred to the composition of the page, giving highly kinetic works that absorb the reader’s attention even in scenes of no or almost no action. In The Power of Fire highlights his search to show a little more than what he has, for example with empty approaches or with minimalist spaces in vignettes where the teachings lead to patience or meditation and recollection, or with more kinetic horizontal lines for the fighting scenes

In conclusion, this series leaves a great taste in your mouth with this prologue, which serves as the gateway to a universe full of magic, action and wonders to discover, as well as feelings, humor and some of the best-known teachings of philosophy. oriental, especially those that delve into common sense, the least common of the senses. You can buy the tome at Milcomics.com

Description : Owen Johnson arrives at a mysterious Shaolin temple during a trip to China in order to obtain information about his biological parents. There, the students set out to rediscover the Power of Fire, the lost art of throwing fireballs that they believe will soon be necessary to save the world. Will Owen Johnson be the first person to master it after a thousand years?

