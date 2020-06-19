The concept of the global village that Marshall Mc.Luhan coined in the sixties with hype and cymbals focused on the socio-cultural consequences of communication and mutated until the conception of having a world without barriers, seems to come to an end. There are no conditions to support this model.

A world without borders seems today, a distant world. Is this a setback for social coexistence? Are the worries of world leaders to exchange products, enter into alliances and work without restrictions, are they about to end?

The truth is that the coronavirus pandemic showed us how vulnerable we are and displaced all plans for economic growth, forcing us to think about what kind of world we want for the coming years. I think we should all be in this tune, and the Spanish government gives us a brushstroke of this by bringing together this week more than 100 brilliant minds that brings together sociologists, economists, anthropologists, scientists and political scientists to design the ´Era Postcovid´.

The group does not obey any ideological line but they work seriously to make future plans under the motto: « Spain 2050 ».

I agree with those who point out that in the past we have had other great pandemics equal to or more deadly than this, but what the others did not have is the sounding board that the media now provides to the Covid-19, including social networks. The psychosis and the information load that we have now has no comparison, hence the opportunity that is presented to us today is unique to reformulate everything.

Unfortunately not everyone thinks that way, and therein lies the complexity of leaving behind this episode that marks our lives and especially that of young people in their 20s who have never experienced such a shock.

The central recommendation for this week is precisely the rehabilitation of talent in the face of crisis, as well as taking advantage of brilliant and experienced minds to identify critical situations, reinforce them with skills such as digital, social and adaptive to manage and interpret the data that they will flow into action strategies.

The other reflection lies in the return to the tribes, to those small communities where everything originated. In fact, in one of my first collaborations for Merca2.0, I was referring to this phenomenon of globalization that is now threatened by the pandemic. The premise was from the tribe towards the global village and now it is the other way around, since these small groups are more clear about their most pressing needs. They have specific missions operated by more experienced men and women and are not oriented or structured in ranks or categories. Are there leaders here? Of course! But they join the work by setting an example.

I relate this to grassroots communities, which is a form of association that implies that the creation of the movement and the support of the group is natural and spontaneous, far from power structures.

The above thought is in perfect agreement with the second of the 22 immutable laws of the brand that Al Ries proposed long ago and that refers to concentration. Ries claims that a brand is strengthened when it focuses its focus and does not deviate from this purpose. Well, friends of Merca2.0, today the crisis requires maximum concentration to get ahead.

These times will be for building; Let us do it with intelligence and generosity.

We will meet later.

Federico Torres López.

