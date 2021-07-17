The power in the engine caused the spin of Pérez at Silverstone

Sergio Pérez started from fifth position in the first sprint race in the history of Formula 1, but the member of Red Bull Racing was quickly overtaken by the Lando Norris’ McLaren and Fernando Alonso’s Alpine.

With just two laps completed, Checo was already seventh in the chase over Norris. Five laps later, the Mexican’s luck changed drastically when he suffered a 360-degree spin that degraded him to the bottom of the grid.

Pérez tried to recover but was barely eighteenth behind Williams of Nicholas latifi who he was chasing for during the final half of the competition and was unable to overtake despite the difference of half a second between them.

Two laps from the end, Red Bull decided to withdraw the car forcing it to go over the entire grid on Sunday.

When talking to the Spanish chain DAZN About what happened, he explained that the problem arose from the way the Honda engine delivered power to him when he was in the fight with Norris.

“A really bad day with my career, everything went wrong,” said the Mexican. “I became a passenger at the exit of the curve because I had more delivery (of power) from the engine when accelerating and I lost it. There was nothing I could do”.

“In the end we decided to retire to see what we can do better for tomorrow where I hope to improve and be competitive from the start.”

When asked about his opinion of the sprint race format, he said: “I don’t know… It’s a different format, on a track where you can’t run. The same and it is not the best place to try it ”.

GALLERY: Sergio Pérez at the 2021 F1 British Grand Prix

