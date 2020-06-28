Together for Change it is a table with three political legs. So it was since its inception. A triangle where the PRO, the Civic Coalition and the UCR formed a solid structure to support the political coalition that brought Mauricio Macri to the presidency. Also there was, is and they pretend that Peronism is. Openness is the key to oppositional renewal. Everyone knows it within the scheme. The idea is strongly pushed by more and more leaders.

That renewal will have a internal chapter important in the coming months: the elections of radicalism in the province of Buenos Aires. There are two names that will dispute the leadership, which today is carried out by former Buenos Aires deputy governor Daniel Salvador. One is the president of the opposition block of deputies in the Legislature, Maximiliano Abad. The other is the mayor of San Isidro, Gustavo Posse.

The radical intern seems, a priori, not to be a threat to the tense calm that is lived today in the heart of Together for Change, where the differences are increasing and the most flexible wing, led by Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and María Eugenia Vidal, it gains weight in the national army. However, it will be a power bid in which the most important names of the party will be involved, which will reveal the real power of the different sectors that are within the radical geographical limits and which will mark the direction it wants to take. the UCR in the coming years in opposition.

Abad has the implicit support of the former Buenos Aires governor, who is not going to get inside the party but who plays in his favor. Also that of the majority of the radical intendants of the Buenosairean territory, councilmen, school advisers and presidents of the local committees. That support was embodied in a request under the title « Radicals of the province assume our commitment to the future », which was also signed by a handful of UCR national and provincial legislators.

The document was not only a sign of support for Abad, but also a declaration on the direction that radicalism wants to follow once the pandemic passes. They propose a public agenda on three axes: a new federalism, an innovative production system and a collective agreement to promote social mobility. They also referred to the search for a party that has « Vocation of power », « organization » and « New leadership ».

That message, which was in the first days of June and had a strong rebound within radicalism, also carried a request directed at the leadership of the coalition:« We are going for a broad coalition, with clear rules of the game, that constitutes an alternative ». A consistent signal at a time when Juntos por el Cambio began to discuss the renewal of party identity. Near Posse they say that the request could have been signed by any radical of good law (because the objectives are shared) and that there are mayors who did not sign it with the idea of ​​supporting Abbot.

The objective of radicalism – as it was in 2015 – is to gain space within the opposition scheme, to have its own candidates and for the party to have weight in the decisions of the coalition. The participation of radical leaders in the alliance has grown over time. Just a review by the two houses of Congress and the Buenos Aires Legislature is enough. Of the four president of blocks – between the Senate and Deputies – three are radicals. In addition, of the four governors of Together for Change, three belong to the UCR.

The representation is. What is needed is to be able to influence the decisions of the coalition with greater determination. The last two high-impact political tables that Horacio Rodríguez Larreta put together were a symbol of what path they want to take in the most flexible wing at the national level. A sign of what will be the dialogue leadership table within the coalition? The first line with which the Buenos Aires head of government wants to be surrounded at the start of a presidential project? Questions that will not have an official answer. Much less in the midst of the pandemic, where social sensitivity is incompatible with the political thread.

Those two meetings were at the Buenos Aires government headquarters, in Parque Patricios. Rodríguez Larreta served as host. A subtle move to illuminate your leadership and driving will. In one of the conclaves they were Cristian Ritondo, Álvaro González, Diego Santilli and María Eugenia Vidal. In the second they were present, in addition to the former governor, Emilio Monzó and Martín Lousteau. The protagonists are leaders with anchorage in the Federal Capital and Buenos Aires. The weight of Peronism at those tables was overwhelming. The only radical was the former Kirchner minister of economy, a minimal example of how radicalism seems to be far from the kitchen where decisions are made.

The discussion on the specific weight of the UCR within Together for Change will be the axis of the internal bid in Buenos Aires. The two candidates want to keep the seal of renewal. They agree that the party must increase its volume and multiply its power after being a territorial support and a loyal ally of the PRO. But there is a substantial difference that separates them. Gustavo Posse considers that it is impossible for Abad to represent this renewal. The reason? He understands that the legislator will be the extension of Salvador’s mandate, which implies that the sector continues to govern the party, which for him and his team was submitted during Vidal’s administration.

“The renewal is not a change of names, but that the person who is going to lead have the knowledge and the trajectory to be able to carry out the party. Abad is Salvador’s second. That they change what they are going to say does not imply that they are not the same. They brought the match into submission. « , he assured Infobae a fluent link leader with the mayor of San Isidro.

Posse considers that the radicalism leaders who were in the executive and legislative framework during the time of María Eugenia Vidal let the party lose place in the alliance. They did not fight for positions in the political structure, they were not at the nerve center of power, they did not make decisions, they did not oppose economic measures such as the increase in tariffs, they did not manage to tip the balance against the dominance of the PRO. A mirror of what happened at the national level. Your public speech will be touched by that idea. The UCR cannot be led by the same ones that failed to break the limits that Macri’s party imposed on them in the last four years.

The communal chief plays his own party in the coalition. Respect internal leadership but do not work to strengthen it. Of the mayors of the suburbs with their own weight is the only one who is not at the table in Vidal, where they sit Néstor Grindetti (Lanús), Julio Garro (La Plata), Jorge Macri (Vicente López) and Diego Valenzuela (Tres de Febrero). In the Buenosairean Legislature also it plays apart. He shares the patronage of a block of five deputies with Emilio Monzó. The two broke the Together for Change block a few days after the start of Alberto Fernández’s presidency.

Recent history describes the differences of the present. Although there are some asterisks in the middle, like the approach between Vidal and Monzó, who had not spoken for long months and met again at the meeting organized by Rodríguez Larreta. Currently Abad is under the wing of the former Buenos Aires president and is a leader who expresses consensus within the Legislature. The opposite of Posse, who in vidalism still cannot forgive the fracture of the block in the lower house and having put the integrity of the political space at risk after the electoral defeat.

Abad is a young figure, with influence within the provincial framework of the opposition and member of the negotiating table with Peronism in the lower house, where his predisposition for agreements stands out. In this time where political interests are discussed at night – while the pandemic is managed during the day -, the leader of Mar del Plata garners support from different sectors within the party. Some of those who are listed behind his candidacy are Mario Negri, Luis Naidenoff and Gerardo Morales.

Posse is driven by two heavyweights of radicalism: Martín Lousteau and Enrique “Coty” Nosiglia. In addition, it has the backing of a handful of historical leaders, among which Federico Stonari and Juan Manuel Casella stand out. Near the mayor they are sure that their strength will be the votes in the first and third electoral sections. The most populated cords of the suburbs. They also assume that it will be difficult to get inside.

In the Abad sector they take for granted that they will have great support at the polls in the municipalities of the interior of Buenos Aires, they warn that they will win in the third electoral section and they hope to do a good role in the first section. “We have a strong territorial accompaniment. We are accompanied by the majority of the mayors, councilors and committee presidents, ”they maintain close to the Vidalist legislator.

Abbot believes that if Posse wins the election, the political coalition will receive a very hard blow because the communal chief is the visible face of the block’s rupture in the Legislature.. “We are a guarantee that the alliance continues. Radicalism guarantees the unity of the coalition, ”the provincial deputy told his radical colleagues in recent days.

The choice should have been in July but the pandemic left it without effect. In November the mandates of the current authorities expire, so the elections should be earlier. At the UCR headquarters in Buenos Aires they aim to October as possible month. Until then, the political thread will go into action to guarantee votes, the logistics for the day of the elections and the support to strengthen the message within the radical world.

Abad is a young figure who gained ground in the provincial opposition scheme and who is going to show himself as the face of a renovation project. Posse is going to stop on his experience as a manager, his career in politics and his critical gaze on the management of Cambiemos in the country and Buenos Aires territory. Raw self-criticism as an adhesion technique.

In both sectors of radicalism they discount that the elections will have an impact on the coexistence of the coalition and that the winner will open the doors to influence the conformation of the lists of radical candidates in the midterm elections. More than partisan positions, what is at stake is the role that the party will have in the discussion ahead of Together for Change on the political project it will seek to build in this new stage as a partner of the PRO and the Civic Coalition.

“I want radicalism to be a full partner in the coalition, to be present in decision-making. I don’t want more submissions like the ones we had in the last four years ”, Posse repeats to whoever wants to hear it. “Since 2015 we began to act with a vocation for power. We left behind a stage in which we were on the plain. We want the party to grow within the space, ”Abad often says in his informal talks in the corridors of the Legislature.

Abbot has a disadvantage against Posse. He is less known than the mayor. So your task should be focused on improving your level of knowledge in the province. Posse has a disadvantage compared to Abbot. The discourse of party renewal is difficult to associate with a face that already has an extensive political journey.

Radicalism will define the path it wants to take in the coming months. What everyone is sure of in the party is that they need to have more influence and decision-making power within Together for Change. In the province of Buenos Aires there are about 630,000 members. Probably less than half vote. The discussion is open. The choice too. And the internal one will be disputed, not like in Peronism, where unity usually prevails over competition. Now it remains to wait for the quarantine to pass and for the pandemic to cease to be the subject of each day.