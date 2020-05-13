The pound tries to put land in the middle this Wednesday with the lows of more than a month reached on Tuesday, due to the mistrust generated by the expansion of the ERTE plan of the Boris Johnson government. The GDP figure, which has shown a contraction of 2%, but which has been better than expected by the market consensus – 2.6% drop -, has sent a oxygen balloon to the cable (pound / dollar), which rises to the vicinity of $ 1.23. Against the euro, it manages to get rid of the price of 0.8850 pounds.

The currency has left 2.5% already in May, beaten by the gloomy outlook for the UK economy, following a forecast 14% slump this year and 25% in the second half of the Bank of England (BoE). The worst economic debacle for the country in 300 years has been exacerbated by the government’s plan to protect the economy from the ravages of Covid-19 and the high cost it will have to bear to carry it out.

The United Kingdom extended its job reduction scheme (ERTE) scheme on Tuesday, by which the government will assume 80% of the wages of the suspended workers for another four months, until the end of October. But analysts estimate that Downing Street will cost billions to finance this plan, which will likely lead to increased debt and taxes.

Ministers will have to dramatically increase taxes in the coming months to deal with an estimated deficit of 337 billion in the financial year, following the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Treasury document, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. “While additional support for employment is welcome, the cost could quickly start to weigh on investor sentiment, especially if there are second waves of the virus in the future, “says Derek Halpenny, head of research at MUFG.

The scheme is estimated to cost £ 49bn through June, and Halpenny believes that an additional £ 30bn should be added to run through October.

