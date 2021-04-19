The Pouch: The it bag that conquers celebrities

Meet the bag that conquered the famous.

The Pouch is a design of Daniel lee, who is revolutionizing the world of fashion as the creative head of Bottega Veneta and the favorite, so far, on Instagram.

The clutch that already has our full attention, that although we will not see it on the red carpet, it has already conquered street style in fashion week.

The bag that you will see everywhere and that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley confirmed is his favorite.

It is available in saturated, neutral and vibrant hues as the fashionista’s choice Leonie hanne.

The Pouch undoubtedly meets the needs of both aesthetics and functionality, becoming an exceptional and elegant accessory in the case Salma Hayek.

Lily aldridgeknows that an army green jumpsuit is one of the best looks for the season. And yes, she’s also in love with the Pouch.

It is characterized by its comfort, and its practicality, because as a good XL bag it fits everything you need and more. Olivia culpo he knows.

Rihannahas become obsessed with Bottega Veneta’s most viral design: the white Pouch.

Kylie jenner Bottega Veneta has worn from head to toe in Las Vegas.

