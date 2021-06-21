The postulates and laws of Thermodynamics

The first principle It is not only an expression of the principle of conservation of energy, but also the affirmation of the existence of a specific state function: internal energy. Once a microscopic interpretation was given to Thermodynamics through kinetic-molecular theory and statistical mechanics, this point was clarified. However, historically, Thermodynamics developed at a time when it was still a controversial issue whether matter was continuous or composed of atoms. Hence the importance of the finding of the state function that we have just discussed.

The second principle postulates the impossibility of transforming, in a cyclical process, all heat into work. In other words, heat is a degraded form of energy. Either by reasoning with ideal thermal machines (like the Carnot cycle), or by analytical reasoning (like the Caratheodory theorem), the necessity of the existence of another state function is deduced: the famous entropy. Unlike energy, it can be created and, in fact, in any spontaneous process, it increases until it reaches a maximum in equilibrium. As a corollary of the previous lines of reasoning, the need for the existence of an absolute scale of temperatures is deduced, with a lower limit, which is the absolute zero of temperatures.

Finally, the third principle relates the entropy with the temperature and establishes that the entropy is zero at the absolute zero of temperatures, allowing the calculation of absolute entropy. Until the entry into the scene of this assumption, Thermodynamics allowed only the calculation of entropy differences. A consequence of the third principle is the inaccessibility of the absolute zero of temperatures through a finite number of transformations.

David Balaguer is a doctor in Physics and content editor for the Degree in Physics at the International University of La Rioja (UNIR).