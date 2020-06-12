15 minutes. The metal fence built this month around the White House largely disappeared this Thursday.

Many of the protest posters that adorned that “wall” will become museum pieces.

At the stroke of midnight Wednesday, the United States Secret Service opened two panels on the fence and declared the Lafayette Square surrounding the White House “open.”

On Thursday morning, officers finished removing the vast majority of the metal fence that had become an embarrassing symbol for many protesters.

The fence was erected more than a week ago, after security forces expelled protesters from the plaza with tear gas.

Repression

The repressive act was carried out so that the President of the United States (USA), Donald Trump, could travel on foot from the White House to a nearby church and take a photo with a Bible in hand.

Many protesters lamented the decision to expand both the vetted perimeter around the White House and the lack of access to Lafayette Park.

However, the situation changed and a fence of more than two meters was built on a canvas on which, especially from this weekend, banners and anti-racism art were hung.

Art

The Smithsonian art institution, which has nine museums in the capital, took note of that makeshift mural.

Museum officials announced that three of its galleries formed “a coalition to document, collect and preserve expressions of protest.”

“It is crucial that we collect (part of this) so that this moment is not lost”Aaron Bryant said. The man is a curator of the National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC).

Bryant and eight other commissioners visited the surroundings of the White House on Wednesday to identify the objects they wanted to preserve, write down the names of artists and photographers and speak to several of the protesters who were still prowling around the area despite the fact that protests decreased in the last days.

“We talk to people so as not to forget their stories. The story is happening before our eyes”Bryant stated.

When the commissioners arrived, most of the posters were no longer on the metal fence of Lafayette Square.

Collection

The museums involved in the project are the NMAAHC, the National Museum of American History, and the Anacostia Community Museum, a predominantly African-American neighborhood in southern Washington.

“For now, the Smithsonian cannot confirm which items will be part of its official collection.” The institution explained in a statement.

The goal of the project, he added, is “to recognize that the tragic murder of George Floyd has spurred a transformative moment in US history.”

It guarantees that “the world, in the present and the future, can understand the role that the breed has played in the complicated 400 years of history“

The museums have also asked those who participated in the demonstrations to keep those objects that may interest the museum. Also, they invited the community to send them photographs to see if they can fit into the curators’ project.