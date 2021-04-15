The poster seen on the street that makes Twitter think about things not to do

A sign on a lamppost. (Photo: Getty Images)

A Twitter user has shared this Wednesday the poster that he has seen hanging on a lamppost in the street and has made the social network reflect.

In it, a person in a wheelchair asks the population for understanding when performing certain actions that complicate their mobility and comfort on a day-to-day basis.

“Your dog’s poop, your saliva, your gum make my hands dirty”, you could read about the drawing of a silhouette in a wheelchair. The author of the poster asks that the dog’s droppings be collected, that the bins be used to throw gum and that it not be spilled on the sidewalk.

Also, write a final wish for the people who see it to be able to spread it: “I hope you make it viral.”

No sooner said than done. The poster, published on Twitter by the user Boniatobill, has been the protagonist of one of the most widespread publications in recent hours, accumulating more than 3,100 shares and 4,000 likes.

