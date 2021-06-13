The poster of the evening of Badía del Vallés, with eight professional fights

Press release

With the poster practically closed, the evening organized by Team Solé on June 26 in Badia del Vallés, even with the difficulties that are having to obtain sponsors, is taking shape and it seems that it is going to be one of the great events of the summer.

These are the matches of the evening:

* Super welterweight-4 × 3

Ismael Flores (Debut) (Argentina) vs. Alberto Martin (1-0-1, 0 KO)

* Super welterweight-6 × 3

Sion Yaxley (6-0, 0 KO) (UK) vs. Ibrahima Sarr (0-4-0) (Senegal)

* Flyweight-4 × 2

Eva Diez (1-0, 0 KO) vs. Consuelo Portolani (1-0, 1 KO) (Italy)

* Average Weight-6 × 3

Gerome Warburton (6-0, 1 KO) (UK) vs. Jeffrey Rosales (9-12-2, 2 KO) (Panama)

* Cruiser Weight-6 × 3

Aazddin Aajour (3-1-2) (Morocco) vs. David Loy (10-1, 4 KO) (Sweden)

* Welterweight-6 × 3

Iban Gallardo (12-9, 0 KO) vs. Connor Lynch (6-0-0) (UK)

* Welterweight-6 × 3

Francis Morales (5-0-1, 1 KO) vs. Damien Esquisabel (3-6, 0 KO)

* Super featherweight-8 × 3

Moussa Gholam (15-0, 8 KO) vs. Determined