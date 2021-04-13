The poster for the Malaga evening on May 8

Saga Heredia-Press release

From Saga Heredia we want to inform you of the return of two of the most beloved fighters not only for the Malaga fans. We are excited and proud to announce the comeback of Samuel Molina Y Ronny Landaeta next Saturday, May 8, at the Saga Heredia facilities.

The unbeaten Spanish lightweight champion, Samuel Molina (15-0, 7 KO) will play the background match of an event in which we will have the invaluable help of Queensberry’s Promotions & Frank Warren. An evening with the majority of Andalusian fighters, including the debut of several Malagueños in paid boxing, and in which we are working to be able to offer it via streaming because the presence of the public, for now, is impossible.

The rival of “The Essence” will be the experienced Romanian fighter Viorel Simion (22-4, 9 KO), a high quality opponent who has faced world champions such as Shakur Stevenson, Scott Quigg and Lee Selby. Not forgetting his important triumph against the now European champion Andoni Gago in 2016 with the IBF International title at stake.

Samuel Molina’s demanding duel will be eight rounds at lightweight.

The other big comeback of the afternoon will be starred by former European Union champion and Spanish super middleweight champion Ronny Landaeta (17-3, 11 KO). «El Llanero» returns to Malaga against a tough Mexican rival with many boards, Michel Rosado (36-14, 29 KO). The boxer from San Luis de Potosí has ​​faced rivals such as world megastar Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez or former world monarchs José Uzcátegui and Marco Antonio Rubio. The duel will be six rounds.

Before the semi-background match we will present the professional debut of a new signing from Saga Heredia. We talk about Malaga Ayoub El Fahmi, who will face (4 × 3) the always complicated Israel “Loquito” Muñoz Doello (2-17) in the super welterweight. Many hopes have been placed on Ayoub since his amateur days. Now, and after several months of the hand of Boris Heredia, the rocky and striking style has been polished to give a lot of war.

In the super welterweight (4 × 3) we will see another debutant from Malaga. On behalf of the Heredia Saga, we will present Alberto Ortiz. A counter-puncher with excellent combinations and great speed, always ready to take the initiative. Ahead will be waiting for you the tough and experienced Sandro Hernandez (15-16-3). It will be a duel with two very fast boxers.

In the super bantamweight we will see the return of the grenadian Felipe Castro, whose last fight was in 2019 with a victory against Bayardo Ramos. Felipe will have a difficult obstacle in the person of Dionis Martinez (9-20-3). The Venezuelan record should not be misinterpreted as it has been measured against fighters in the category of Jairo Noriega, Fran Mendoza or Juan Hinostroza, always giving a lot of war.

In the maximum category (4 × 3), two Andalusians will debut, measuring each other. Our appreciated Malaga Rubén «El Chino» Master in front of the rocky Granada Freddy Ponguillo. In the amateur field, these two heavyweights have had tremendous battles, but now they want to remove each other’s thorn.

The evening of next May 8th will also begin with two professional debutants, and this time in the superlight category. Oscar Amador will make the leap to pay boxing against a fighter from Malaga Borja «Danger» López. The Malacitano with a long experience in amateur boxing arrives where he has never shied away from facing the best.

We hope to confirm soon what will be the platform with which you can enjoy this great evening live.