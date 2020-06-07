And after the Covid-19 epidemic, what’s next? Tomás Miklos, one of the few Mexicans with a vision of the future, of those who do foresight, talks about breaking with what we have been doing and suggests: “no one should drive into the future only on autopilot, that is, doing what is pre-established or just looking through the rearview mirror. “

The question we all need to ask ourselves with the Covid-19 epidemic is whether we learned the lesson. “The danger of the epidemic is the death of all living beings on this planet, the planet is not going to disappear, but the living entities that include us, we could go so far as to disappear,” he says, and we have not prepared for it. .

The alert emerged at least five years ago from medical research, with epidemiologists and infectious diseases, who warned about the risk of an epidemic due to the presence of a virus that would be lethal to thousands or millions of people. Something that many only heard incredulous.

We turned a deaf ear

According to CNN records, on November 1, 2005, the President of the United States, George W. Bush said at the headquarters of the National Institutes of Health that, after the H5N1 avian flu outbreak, which the WHO says left 43 Dead worldwide, “Our country has received a reasonable warning of this danger to our homeland and time to prepare.”

Bush determined that his government agencies take action on “the threat of a bird flu or influenza pandemic.” He also requested $ 7 billion from Congress to take action and face an “influenza pandemic”, only 3,800 were approved.

In May 2006 the National Security Council authorized the National Strategy against a pandemic. As a consequence, the Department of Health presented the Influenza Plan that already has two updates 2009 and 2017.

Bush’s was not the only warning, in March 2014 the World Health Organization alerted about Ebola, a highly contagious virus that in two years left 11 thousand 325 dead.

On December 2 of that same year, and as President of the United States, Barak Obama returned to the National Institutes of Health warning about a possible epidemic in the following years.

“We will have a deadly transportable airborne disease. In order to deal with it effectively, we must create an infrastructure not only here but globally, that allows us to detect it quickly, isolate it quickly and respond promptly, so that when a new variant of the flu, Like the Spanish flu, whether it arises in five years or a decade, we have made the necessary investments and are going one step further to capture it. It is a smart investment, it is not only insurance, it is knowing that later on in the road we will have a problem like this. ”

That year, Obama requested $ 6.2 billion to treat Ebola, and Congress only approved $ 5.4 billion, among others, to conduct research.

In 2015 in Vancouver, Canada, businessman Bill Gates gave a picture of one of the varieties of coronavirus at a conference and said: “If something is going to kill more than 10 million people in the next decades, it will probably be a very infectious, even more than a war, without missions, just microbes. “

He questioned whether large resources were invested to buy missiles “but instead very little in systems to stop epidemics.

“We are not prepared for the next epidemic, that is clear,” said the businessman then.

Just last year, in September 2019, the White House Council of Economic Advisers picked up calls on the possibility of a pandemic and claimed that there was a 4 percent chance that an epidemic would emerge as a result of a modification of the influenza virus, for which most people had no immunity.

For the first time, that document calculated the economic impact of the presence of a virus, between $ 413 billion and $ 3.79 billion.

Without crystal ball

In the WHO records, in this century, several viruses are reported as pandemics: SARS in 2002; H1N1 in 2009; MERS in 2012; Ebola in 12014 and now Covid-19.

Antonio Lazcano, professor emeritus at the National Autonomous University of Mexico for his studies on the origin of life and a member of NASA committees, argues that for years these studies or references of epidemiological specialists have been known.

“It is not an astrological prediction but a scientific prediction. If we review what infectologists, epidemiologists, people who make health planning policy have worked on, for many years they have said that we were going to face a growing epidemic or pandemic. ”

They are the result of zoonoses, “biological leaps, pathogens of an animal species that come into contact with us and there have been many examples in history of this occurring. In 2006, a very careful article was published in the journal Science, where a list of infectious diseases of the future was released, and it included diseases that affect the respiratory system because we already had the experience of SARS, “says Lazcano.

As if they had had a crystal ball, which has left more than one with skin standing on end, this is reflected on page 383 of the book, The futures of health in Mexico 2050, written by Enrique Ruelas-Barajas and Antonio Alonso Concheiro, and edited by the Superior Council of General Health, in 2010.

When speaking of the four alternative scenarios for the National Health System, the authors say: “On the other hand, towards the year 2020, a new highly lethal virus is introduced in Mexico for which there is no known cure. Despite the restrictions on its transmission (very short life under normal environmental conditions), it is estimated that nearly half a million people die from it. However, after several months, the preventive measures introduced allow the epidemic to be controlled. ”

Until Tuesday, June 2, the number of people killed in Mexico by Covid-19 was increasing, 10,637 deaths since the first case was presented in February. Statistics from the Ministry of Health, using the sentinel model, showed that 235,129 people had been studied for having Covid-19 symptoms.

Enrique Ruelas, former secretary of the General Health Council in the administration of the government of Enrique Peña Nieto, and Antonio Alonso Concheiro, consultant and advisor to institutions, propose as expert doctors that in the coming years “in 2027 the coverage of vaccination programs it drops to 50 percent levels. Three years later, in 2030, mental health problems in adults over 65 years of age become the main health problem in the country.

“In 2035, two thirds of the country’s patients are already over 80 years old. By the year 2050, life expectancy at birth for Mexicans barely exceeds 80 years. ”

The prospective details of that Mexico of the next 10, 20 or 30 years show deficits of general practitioners or doctors specialized in areas such as radiology (imaging) and geriatricians. What does not seem to change for the year 2032 is the demand for better working conditions and salaries for doctors, and as a consequence, it is warned that a strike will occur from which little will be obtained by health professionals.

Prepare the future

UNAM researcher Antonio Lazcano, assures that “there is nothing unusual, many governments hardly think about what will happen for the future and the matter had gone unnoticed by many people.”

He regrets that in the case of Mexico scientific research is affected administration after administration and despite the fact that in recent years “there was sustained growth, in 2017 many projects were pushed back. When President (Andrés Manuel) López Obrador entered, he devoted himself to insulting the investigators as if we were a group of parasites who lived on budget, traveling among luxuries and far from reality. ”

Lazcano explains that, contrary to granting support to prepare the scenario for a possible pandemic, the government began to cut research budgets and “the epidemiological surveillance programs in the Ministry of Health were dismantled.”

What this produces is that there is no network to take action in the epidemic, “if you do not have a strengthened scientific community, we have always had a commitment to Mexico.”

In recent years, “those of us who have worked with RNA (ribonucleic acid), which is the molecule that makes up the genetic material of the coronavirus, have told the last epidemics that we have seen AIDS, SARS, and Zika, East Nile virus, the H1N1 pandemic, so we were not surprised. We had been warning for a while that a pandemic was coming, it was impossible to know which pathogen was going to jump, but we were saying it a long time ago ”.

Tomás Miklos, author of Prospectiva, governability and political risk (Limusa, 2016) points out that it is time to think about the post pandemic, regardless of what will have to be addressed and resolved today about the virus: the creation of the vaccine, generating a series of medicines, it is time to undertake the change of who we are, “of what can be proposed at the return to normality.”

“Everything up to now has certain rules and ways of proceeding, let’s say accustomed, you do what you used to do, but since you were accustomed to doing, you had entered into conflict (before the epidemic) and we were talking about many conflicts in the world and in our country.

He proposes to undertake a “revolution, but a cultural one” because what is at stake besides the survival of the human being is “the very role of the State, of democracy. We must review our visions to break the gaze of a future only as a destination … We must create awareness that we are citizens of the future and not of the past. “

In his opinion, in our country there is the alternative of change, that search for proactive elements, different from the traditional ones; and “the media has a strategic role that has not been considered.”

At this moment of the post pandemic, there are many actors at stake, in addition to the life of human beings, elements of government, the role of the State and of society.

For Micklos, who has been a political adviser “the characteristic of our times with respect to the past is that now time has accelerated. All of these contributions from science and technology are accelerating the exponential presence of futures. “

It is time that in the post pandemic “we learn to break the projective, that way of seeing the future as a simple continuation of the past, be it mathematically or historically, and move on to the prospective that seeks the best of possible futures.”

For the expert “it is not about guessing or calculating the exact future, we are planning alternatives and we must be prepared for these alternatives … We have to act today to create a better tomorrow”.

