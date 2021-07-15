The post-credits scene at the end of Loki confirms second season – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Loki, the Marvel Studios series for Disney +, has come to an end … or so it was believed. And it is that fiction has announced by surprise that there will be a second season.

The fans of the series starring Tom Hiddleston thought that the sixth chapter would be its conclusion, however, and although it has answered many of the questions raised so far, there have been many questions to be resolved that undoubtedly make this continuation necessary.

At the end of the credits of chapter six, you can see the file of the villain protagonist on which falls a stamp that says “Loki will return in season 2”, which has made the series focused on the God of Deception in the first to get a second batch of episodes within Disney +.

Hiddleston subtly hinted that the series could continue during an interview with Deadline before the premiere of the last chapter in which he stated: “I have learned, at this point, to say goodbye to the character more than two times, two and a half times perhaps. , no longer make assumptions ”.

Although there is no date for the second season yet, it is most likely that it will arrive during the second half of 2022 and that, judging by the events of the last chapter, it will not premiere on Disney + until after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. , since the film starring Benedict Cumberbatch is possibly related to the consequences of what happened in the episode.

For now, Marvel fans have their next appointment at Disney + with What if…?, The studio’s first animated series that will hit the platform on August 11.

Source: However