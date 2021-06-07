The post-covid era has already arrived in New York and will be celebrated with a mega-concert in Central Park

15 minutes. The New York City Hall recruited famous music producer Clive Davis to organize a mega-concert in Central Park to celebrate the city’s recovery from the pandemic, The New York Times reported on Monday.

For now there is no confirmed artist. However, the intention is to bring together 8 “iconic” stars. in a 3 hour performance. There will be 60,000 in-person viewers and a television broadcast for everyone, Davis told the newspaper.

The mega-concert, tentatively planned for Aug. 21 in Central Park, would be part of a week of celebrations to mark the reopening of a city that was one of the global epicenters of COVID-19.

“This concert is going to be a once in a lifetime opportunity“New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said in an interview with the Times. He also assured that all that week will be something” never seen “in the Big Apple.

With the idea of ​​bringing together an exceptional cartel, de Blasio put himself in the hands of Davis, one of the most important figures in the American music industry for decades. Throughout her career she has collaborated with Janis Joplin, Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, and Whitney Houston.

The 89-year-old producer is working on the selection of artists. Live Nation, the giant of live entertainment, is also involved in the production.

Free tickets, but not all

According to Davis, who has been in charge of organizing the Grammy gala since 1976, most of the tickets will be free. Nevertheless, there will be some paid VIP seats.

The place chosen for the mega-concert is the large meadow located in the center of Central Park. This has been the scene of historical performances by artists such as Elton John (1980), Simon & Garfunkel (1981) and Luciano Pavarotti (1993).

Over the past few years, that area has hosted several editions of the Global Citizen festival, with concerts by stars like Beyoncé, Metallica, Neily Young and Coldplay.

After being one of the areas hardest hit by COVID-19, New York is accelerating its reopening and trying to revive the local economy and tourism, which is one of their great sources of income.

Although the Big Apple has lifted most of its restrictions on leisure and hospitality, so far it has not held an event of this size.

According to the mayor’s office, at the concert there will be areas for vaccinated people -for which about 70% of the tickets will be reserved- and for people who have not been vaccinated.