the possible solution to achieve ultra-high resolution in a traditional light microscope

One of the first things we learn in institute labs is the advantages and disadvantages of an optical microscope: the magnification is “infinite”, but the bottleneck is the resolving power. Luckily, with the advancement of microscopes and the different types this has changed a lot in recent years and lately we are still seeing more progress in increasing resolution.

Recently we saw how the use of algorithms can give record resolutions, even differentiating atoms. And now, in a similar line of investigation, they have found a coating that allows to increase the resolution no need to change the entire microscope lens.

It does not require modifying the microscope and a live sample can be observed

Although in this case algorithms are also finally used, as the Cornwell University team did, the key to this work published in Nature is something relatively similar to what we saw in the case of the lens that focused by itself. Not because of the function, but because it’s about a special coating that acts as a high resolution lens.

According to the Rayleigh criterion, a traditional optical microscope is limited both by the properties of the lenses and by the diffraction of light, so as it exists a limitation of 200 nanometers. That is, if two objects are separated from each other by less than 200 nanometers, we will see them together.

Given this resolution limitation, electron microscopes appeared, with the advantage that electrons are not photons and allow obtaining images with resolutions below the nanometer, even showing quite clearly the components of the “skeleton” of cells. Of course, the sample must be in a vacuum (that is, inert) and they are more expensive microscopes than many of the relatively advanced optics.

At this point is where Cornwell’s algorithm + artificial intelligence system intervened and that of this team of engineers from the University of San Diego (California) also goes. What they have created is, as they describe, a hyperbolic metamaterial That allows you to manipulate the light reduces the scattering of visible light, giving something like a pattern of spots of light, so to speak.

Artist’s rendering of high-resolution technology based on hyperbolic metamaterial coating. Animal cells (red area) are mounted under this coating and multiple images are created which are then processed to obtain a single high resolution image. Image: University of San Diego (California)

This “spot of light” illuminates the sample from different angles, so that it is captured a series of low resolution images. Each of these images highlights a part, so an algorithm is used to combine them to obtain the final high-resolution image.

The resolution obtained in this case is not as high as the one we mentioned about the system developed by the Cornwell researchers, but as explained in this case, it would allow increasing the resolution of a traditional optical microscope to 40 nanometers, which is already a lot. Above all because with this it could be possible to observe live samples, with which it could be possible not only to better visualize certain structures, but also processes that are carried out on a molecular scale (phagocytosis, cell division, etc.).

Therefore, it is a perhaps more viable solution than that of the resolution that allowed to see atoms since in this case does not require so many resources technicians. We will see if it ends up being a potential solution to increase the performance of the many optical microscopes that are used daily in so many laboratories and institutions.