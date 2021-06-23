The possible rivals of Spain in the round of 16 of the European Championship

06/23/2021 at 3:19 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Spanish team faces what is so far the most important match of the European Championship against Slovakia (6:00 pm / Telecinco). With the pass to the round of 16 at stake, those of Luis Enrique depend on themselves to get the ticket: a victory would automatically qualify them to the final tournament phase and would wait, except for debacle in group F, Czech Republic, Croatia or Belgium in the next round.

Spain would face the Czechs if they were first, the Croats if they were second and the Belgians if they were third. All this assuming that Ukraine and Finland are the two worst third parties and do not exceed the group stage. Everything would change if a disaster occurs in group F, the group of death: In the event that France thrashed Portugal (minimum 0-3), Ukraine would enter as the last best third and would face this instead of the Czech Republic if they acceded as first in the group.

Luis Enrique’s men would be first in the group if they win their match and Poland does the same against Sweden, current leader of the group. This combination would leave the Spaniards as first, the Poles as second and the Swedes as third, all of them with a place in the round of 16. If Spain win, but Sweden too, they would be ranked second and, in the event of a tie, we would have to look at the goal difference, since they would be equal to points.

The team could be worth a draw against Slovakia to enter as third, as long as Poland did not beat Sweden. But if the Spaniards fail to score they would be left out of the round of 16, whatever happens in Poland – Sweden.

A revolution to achieve the ticket

Spain and Luis Enrique could not go beyond the draw in their first two commitments and they arrive at the last day with all the fish to sell. The level of play has been positive, but the lack of a goal has been a concern in the environment of the selection, where the criticisms have gone mainly to the figure of Álvaro Morata.

For the momentous duel against Slovakia, the coach could include up to four novelties in the eleven. Players like Sergio Busquets, already recovered from Covid-19, Adama Traoré, Thiago Alcántara or César Azpilicueta have sounded very loud in the last hours to enter Luis Enrique’s scheme.