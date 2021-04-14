The possible rival of Club América in the Concacaf Champions League was defined

The Eagles of America will face the Olimpia team in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League this Wednesday in the Aztec stadium at 7:00 p.m., where Solari’s team has a 2-1 advantage and if it advances, it already knows its possible rival.

In case the Liga MX team has no problems and makes it through to the round, the Portland Timbers of the MLS are already waiting for the Eagles in the quarterfinal bracket.

Portland managed to advance to the round after winning 7-2 on aggregate to the Marathon Club of Honduras and is already beginning to prepare for the series against the Eagles, to be played from April 27 to May 6.

In the event of the crossover, America will face an old acquaintance, Christian Paredes, a former Paraguayan player for the Eagles and one more of the hated rival; JuanCarlos Van Rankin, former player of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara.

Just as Portland waits for America, Cruz Azul is waiting to meet the winner of the match between León and Toronto and Rayados, who has a foot and a half in the next round, will face the Columbus Crew, who also has a great advantage in the global marker.

