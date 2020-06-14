‘Operation Triumph 2020’ comes to an end averaging an average 12.2% screen share and 1,653,000 viewers, making it the least viewed edition in the history of the format in Spain. A figure lower than that of the last editions in its linear emission that loses -4.2 points with respect to ‘OT 2018’ and is positioned -1.7 points below ‘OT 2011’, the canceled edition of Telecinco. But, despite the discreet data, it is a good result for Spanish Television that manages to exceed the average of La 1, which has moved between 9.1% and 10.2% since January. In this context the big question arises, Will there be more editions of ‘OT’ or is it time to let it rest for a few years?

FormulaTV has spoken with Tinet Rubira, director of Gestmusic, to learn about the plans of Spanish Television and the different options that the producer considers to give it continuity. « TVE is thinking about what it is going to do, it has time to assess whether it wants another edition or not, it can think about it until autumn », he assures. « When there is ‘OT’, a profile of a young audience, which is not normally in the prime time of La 1 or any other network, approaches television, » adds the Catalan on the success among youth target (13-24 years). An audience among which it leads decisively by achieving 28.7%, more than 16 points over the second option, increasing the data in the final stretch of the talent show to exceed 30%.

But, beyond the linear data, Rubira highlights the undeniable success in digital of the format that generates content on social networks and YouTube, making every action of the program in news in numerous media. Make no mistake, ‘OT’ has a weight in the brutal digital world, it is a formula for success in the digital distribution of content that is being studied in business and communication schools. Denying what it has done as a model for content distribution It would be absurd, « says the producer. « The sector knows the potential of the digital part and TVE also knows it. Every time there is ‘OT’ your digital world is revolutionized« , Add.

Now it is time for the public entity to put these results on « a scale to assess whether the investment of money they make, which is a lot, compensates with these resultsEach decision is made based on the moment and now it is a post-pandemic context where making certain decisions is very complicated. I understand that they are going to think about it calmly, as it has to be because it is public money, « explains Rubira.

‘OT’ could be reborn on a streaming platform

But, from Gestmusic there is one clear thing, ‘Operación Triunfo’ will return to our lives, although it may not be as we know it. « If we were now living a normal economic moment, without a pandemic, in one year the digital market would be mature enough to do an ‘OT’ edition without the need for linear television« With the payment platforms promoting training content, Rubira does not believe that a format that generates so much around him with the record market and tours can be kept in a drawer: « Everything that moves is very beast, do you think that there is no one who has seen it and is going to lose it? ». « Obviously it has a journey, » he stresses. Although he acknowledges that he has not received offers because for that you have to be « predisposed to receive » and « the market knows perfectly well that the format should be on TVE ». « I see very clearly that if in a year or a year and a half ‘OT’ is not in La 1, I assure you that on a digital level we are going to be doing something powerful. Sure, I see it, » says Rubira.

The reality is that the digital strategy of ‘Operación Triunfo’ has been a success from ‘OT 2017’ to ‘OT 2020’. Since the premiere of the eleventh edition, on January 12, 2020, the YouTube channel has reached almost 500 million viewings both with life in the Academy and the stage of confinement or the singles of the triumphs. Total, 56 million hours of channel consumption, almost 64 centuries of time spent by viewers to watch program content. A figure superior to the previous editions, although it must be taken into account that the last one has had a considerably longer duration. With all these excellent figures, the channel already exceeds 1.7 million subscribers who continue to grow every day.