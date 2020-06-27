Zack Ryder’s possible fate.

Zack Ryder has been one of the oldest superstars in WWE of recent times it came to WWE in 2006 and since then he has been the protagonist of several rivalries with several superstars and the remembered triumph he obtained in WrestleMania 32 who made him championship bearer Intercontinental. Since her dismissal in. WWE There have been various rumors about the future of Ryder in wrestling so there are several fans who think they could go to AEW for the close friendship he has with Cody Rhodes although the latter denied that possibility.

These rumors have been growing quite a bit, recently two days ago Zack Ryder has published in their accounts Instagram and Twitter a photo and a birthday greeting towards Brandi Rhodes. These details of affection not only demonstrate a close friendship but also make the rumors of her arrival each time AEW be a reality.

Although taking into account the situation that the world and the companies of Wrestling are going through due to the COVID-19, it is still uncertain these rumors that grow every day, although in a previous note made by our media, Christian the former world heavyweight champion did not mention the possible fate of Ryder. But within the analysis that we contemplate in our content we can have two interesting situations that could lead Ryder. It would be interesting to think that if the fate of Zack Ryder outside in AEW He would have a renewed way of demonstrating that he can become a future protagonist in the ring, have interesting rivalries and be a potential candidate for the heavyweight title and become one of the top leaders of the company, even getting fans to see a story and rivalry between Cody and Ryder leaves for the imagination of many.

On the other hand and to end the return of Zack Ryder to WWE It could not be totally ruled out either as crazy and interesting ideas always occur in the mind of Vince and probably for many of the aforementioned fans we could see a dream story with the return of The Edge Heads considering the return of Edge to bring back one of the turn heel factions led by the Rated R Superstar.

