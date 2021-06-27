The possible eleven of Spain against Croatia

06/27/2021 at 09:59 CEST

The Spanish team faces this Monday from 6:00 p.m. the first game of heads or tails in this European Championship, although it is true that before reaching the round of 16 Slovakia was already measured with the need to score at least. In the first clash of the knockout phase, the ‘Red’ will have to surpass to the Croatia of Luka Modric, leathery and quality combination that in the last hours has lost Ivan Perisic for positive in COVID-19, a very sensitive drop.

For the shock of this Monday, Luis Enrique could repeat the eleven used against Slovakia on the last day of the group stage. The only change that seems possible would be the entry of Ferran torres for Alvaro Morata at the top of the attack, although so far the Spanish coach has shown blind faith in a Morata who has not quite found the right target in front of goal – he missed a penalty against Slovakia.

So that, Unai Simon will be under sticks, tucked behind by Caesar Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte and Jordi Sunrise. Both the Chelsea side and the Barça center-back slipped into the eleven in the game against Slovakia and will remain in it thanks to their good performances.

In the center of the field, Koke He will be the third man of the Barça duo Busquets–Pedri. Both Badia and Tegueste are at a sensational level, directing the national team with equal parts personality and quality.

Above, Sarabia Y Gerard Brown would occupy the flanks, while the center-forward position would be fine for Morata or for Ferran towers. Another hypothesis, but less likely, would be to enter the Manchester City player on the left in the place of Gerard Moreno, who would go on to act as ‘9’ or to the bench. What does seem certain is that Sarabia, whose game was very good against Slovakia, has a guaranteed place in the national team’s attack.