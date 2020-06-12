FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad – La Liga | Alex Caparros / .
The time has come for Barcelona to resume activities and will do so against Mallorca. After weeks of intense preparation, the team physically comes to the fore and in this way Setien could align his pieces:
1. Ter Stegen
Being considered the best goalkeeper in the world, the presence of the German is essential in the resumption of Spanish football, indisputable for Setién.
2. Sergi Roberto
Although the race between the Spanish and the Portuguese is even, the punishment that the club has placed on Semedo after breaking the confinement ensures the starting position for Sergi.
3. Gerard Piqué
Gerard Piqué has been an immovable eleven for years and on such a special occasion, his presence on the field of play is a guarantee.
4. Samuel Umtiti
With Lenglet having to serve a suspension, the space has been opened for Samuel Umtiti who will have to prove himself during the remainder of the season if his intention is to remain at the club.
5. Jordi Alba
Another indisputable eleven of Setien is the Spanish Jordi Alba, being one of the best partners of the offensive trident, his lineup is firm.
6. Sergio Busquets
The leader of the Catalan midfield can not be absent in this return party, today, Sergio is the only natural midfielder of Barcelona so there is no one to compete for the position.
7. Frankie de Jong
It is the perfect opportunity for de Jong to show his real talent, before the break it seemed that the Dutch jewel could not explode, we will see what his level is after the break.
8. Ivan Rakitic
Although there is talk of the Croatian’s departure, it is a reality that Setién has too much confidence in Iván, who will seek to demonstrate in these 13 finals that Barcelona will have how vital it can be for the club.
9. Antoine Griezmann
It is the perfect time for the Little Prince to demonstrate why it was the summer bomb, it is time for Griezmann to stand up and close any exit doors for him.
10. Luis Suarez
Suarez is just now as a new reinforcement for Barcelona and comes at the ideal time. If the charrúa is at the top, Barcelona is much more than before the break.
11. Leo Messi
The rumors have ended, the Argentine star has trained normally throughout the week and his ownership is formed to complete a trident that will have a new opportunity to be the best in the world.