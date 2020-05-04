         The possible design of the next Samsung Galaxy Z Flip revealed in some patents

Samsung introduced us its second folding mobile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, at the beginning of the year, with a renewed concept, and a lower price, than the first Samsung Galaxy Fold. Officially, the company has not ruled on a possible Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2, although patents obtained by Let’s Go Digital show his possible successor with his two possible designs.

These are patents registered with the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) and that show a device practically identical to that of the current Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, but with three cameras with two slightly different settings.

Where two fit, three fit

Samsung announced in its latest financial results that in the second half of the year they would continue betting on premium mobiles such as the Note series and the folding mobiles. No further details were included, although it would be expected that we would first have a renewal of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, foldable horizontally, and later the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, which is folded vertically.

Details about the latter are scarce, although a few days ago the patents for “mobile phone parts” were published. These patents seem to refer specifically to the combination of lenses and secondary screen present in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

In both cases we have a triple camera, although in one of the designs the lenses are in landscape, in the same way as they were in the original Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, and in the other they are vertical.

This has direct repercussions on secondary screen size, which in the design with the cameras in landscape would be probably smaller than that of the original Galaxy Z Flip (1.1 inches). With the vertical design the opposite would happen, the secondary screen would have space to be a little more elongated than that of the original Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Patents, patents are, so it is impossible to predict if the next Samsung Galaxy Z Flip -if it exists- opts for the design of the camera horizontally, vertically, or something else entirely. Being a new model, we do not know what the plans are to renew the series, so we do not know if it will be an annual or semi-annual renewal.

Let's Go Digital

