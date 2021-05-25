The possible alignment of Luis Enrique for the Eurocopa

05/25/2021

On at 13:47 CEST

Luis Enrique made public on Monday the list of 24 players called up to play the European Championship. A list with great absences, as in the case of Sergio Ramos, and that left unusual news: the absence of Real Madrid players.

Among the great absences, two footballers who were protagonists with Luis Enrique leaving a great performance: Canales and Navas. But there is more: names like Iñigo Martínez, with physical problems, were also widely commented. Or footballers like Aspas or Nacho, who were in the pools of many journalists and fans.

On the other hand, there are three representatives of Barça: Busquets, Jordi Alba and Pedri, and one that will end up being: Eric Garcia. In addition, two more trained players in La Masia such as Olmo and Adama have also entered the call.

Despite the fact that some interpreted in the choice of some players the possibility of Luis Enrique trying a system with three centrals, until now has been firm with the 4-3-3.

The coach has worked with that system so far and it is in this context that this probable alignment is based if the tournament will start right now.

🚨 OFFICIAL | OUR SELECTION!!! 🇪🇸 These are the 24 footballers who will defend the colors of @SeFutbol in # EURO2020. 💪🏻 Your shout of encouragement will be our energy in the fight for the European Championship !! # SomosEspaña # SomosFederación pic.twitter.com/KY87e0im3p – Spanish Soccer Team (@SeFutbol) May 24, 2021

In the goal, Unai Simón is Luis Enrique’s bet. The Athletic goalkeeper has been a starter and is ahead of De Gea and Robert Sánchez. For the right-back, it seems that he will continue to insist with Marcos Llorente, despite the fact that at Atlético he has been one of the most differential players in the championship, playing much more advanced.

The central pair today would be formed by Eric Garcia and Pau Torres. The City center-back is a clear bet from Luis Enrique. Despite not having played this season, he has given him prominence with the national team.

The Asturian likes the intelligence and leadership of the Catalan and aims to start. Along with him, the Villarreal defender, who has proven to be one of the best in LaLiga this season. But you have to keep the Laporte asterisk, a special footballer, summoned at the last minute but who may end up having a leading role.

For the left back there are fewer doubts: Jordi Alba starts with an advantage over Gayà. In the center of the field, Busquets is ahead of Rodri to occupy the midfield, although both have counted for the coach.

Without channels in the list of summoned, to day of today Fabián and Koke it has many numbers to occupy the two interiors. But here we must take into account the emergence of Pedri.

The canary has already shown his level at Barça and only plays against him having finished the season somewhat tired and little experience with the national team. Pedri will fight for a position with Fabián while Thiago will make it difficult for Koke. If Mazinho’s son is at his best, he will have options to finish entering the eleven.

For the forward Ferran Torres (City) and Olmo (Leipzig) on ​​the wings and Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) as center forward. The position of nine is one of those that has generated the most debate and Morata may also end up prevailing.

Thus, the eleven most likely type today would be: Unai Simón, Marcos Llorente, Eric Garcia, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Koke, Fabián; Ferran Torres, Gerard Moreno, Dani Olmo.