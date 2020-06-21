Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

The excitement of fans of the RPG genre increases as the launch of Baldur’s Gate III, Larian Studios’ new project, approaches. This new installment is planned to debut this year on PC and Google STADIA. Everything seems to indicate that the game will not reach current consoles, but the situation could be different for next-generation systems, and recent statements by the study raised the hope of fans.

As part of the GameSpot summer event, Play For All, Larian Studios founder and boss Swen Vincke participated in an interview focused on his next project. When questioned about possible adaptations of Baldur’s Gate III for current consoles, he replied that so far he and his team have not even attempted to run the game on any of these platforms.

In this way, the developer reinforced what the studio said a few weeks ago, when a member stated that it would be very difficult for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One to run the game.

In case you missed it: Although the coronavirus (COVID-19) affected the development of Baldur’s Gate III, it did not delay release dates.

The power of the next generation could make possible the arrival of Baldur’s Gate III to consoles

However, Vincke showed that there is more hope in terms of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as he limited himself to saying that for the moment the study is focused on the PC and Google STADIA versions, leaving the door open to work on the adaptations in the future.

“Our focus right now is PC and STADIA. We’re going to focus a lot first on making these 2 [versiones] They work, and then we’ll see what happens, « said Vincke in the interview.

If you think it sounds a bit crazy that Baldur’s Gate III is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Sereis X, we remind you that Divinity: Original Sin II came to consoles 1 year after its premiere, in 2017, on PC and even in 2019 it arrived at Nintendo Switch.

And you, do you think that Baldur’s Gate III arrives at next generation consoles? Would you like to play RPG on these platforms? Tell us in the comments.

If you are a PC gamer then you shouldn’t worry. Users of this platform may even be part of Early Access, which will be available in the following months.

For all those who can no longer wait for this title, there is good news, as an extensive gameplay of more than 1 hour duration was recently broadcast, which served to give you a look at the news that the project will include.

Baldur’s Gate III will debut sometime in 2020 on PC and Google STADIA. You can find more news related to him if you visit his file.

