The Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA) extended until September 30 the period in which the banks cannot charge punitive interest on the unpaid installments of credits granted. The installments that were due in July, August and September of any bank loan, including those updated by UVA, must be added at the end of the loan term.

The measure, set by the Board of the BCRA, was in force until June 30 by virtue of the provisions of April 1 through communication A6949.

“The unpaid balances of credits granted by financial entities, including those that are updated by UVA, whose installments are due between April 1 and September 30, 2020, will not accrue punitive interests. In addition, it is confirmed that the unpaid installments must be incorporated in the months following the end of the life of the loan, considering the accrual of the compensatory interest rate, « the Central explained in a statement.

Likewise, the BCRA recalled that users have the right to reverse direct debits and automatic debits within 30 calendar days from the date of the debit and that banks have the obligation to return the debited funds within three days business days following the order.

In this way, until September 30, whoever does not pay the installment of a bank loan of any type, mortgage, bank or personal, both in pesos and UVAs, should not pay any interest or penalties. Each installment not paid during that term will be added to the month following the end of the life of the loan.

The BCRA’s decision will have a single exception: the rule will not apply to financing granted through credit cards. At the beginning of the pandemic, those who had debts with cards received a postponement of maturities until April 12 and, subsequently, a special financing plan in 9 installments with a 3-month grace period.

The Central also decided to extend until September 30 the free operations by ATM, Another of the benefits dictated in the framework of the economic emergency of Covid-19 that governed until June 30.

Therefore, banks may not charge any fee for the use of any operation at ATMs, regardless of the bank or the ATM network to which the customer’s account belongs.

« Financial institutions cannot charge fees or commissions for any of the operations (deposits, withdrawals, inquiries, etc.) carried out through all the ATMs enabled and operated by them in the country, regardless of the amount or the number of withdrawals, be the client user or not of the entity« Said the Central.

On this last point, the minimum amount of $ 15,000 per day to withdraw from ATMs continues, in one or more withdrawals. This rule applies to both natural and legal persons, regardless of whether or not they are clients of the bank where the ATM is installed.