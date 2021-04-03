The possibility of ACS returning to all-time highs is a fact

From the weekly chart in front of us, it is worth highlighting the numerous support in the form of a ‘throw back’ by the price at the support (before resistance) of approximately 24.50-24.80 euros.

BREAKING RESISTORS125.65S224.24R129.02R230.56

The titles of ACS It has been moving laterally since last November. Relying on at all times, delays apart, on the highs of June and October of last year. Before resistance and now support. That said, it seems that the price can attack at any time the important resistance it has at the annual highs (29.02). And above there is nothing until the bearish gap at the end of January 2020, at 30.56 euros. In any case, there is still a lot of fabric to cut. Well, only above the annual highs, with ease and in weekly candles, we will consider a return to the area of ​​all-time highs at 35.73 euros (May and July 2019).

ACS weekly chart