The possibility of a Xi-Biden conversation encourages the Hang Seng

Shanghai (China), Jun 18 (.) .- The benchmark index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hang Seng, closed today with gains of 0.85% that reflect the optimism of investors at the prospect that the presidents from China and the United States, Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, have an official conversation soon.

The selective added 242.68 points to 28,801.27, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong stock market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, advanced 0.54%.

Among the sub-indices, the boost came from Commerce and Industry (+2.1%), while the rest went into the red: Real Estate (-0.35%), Services (-0.41%) and Finance (- 0.53%).

In the latter the worst stop was HSBC (-2.28%), while in real estate the worst performances were those of China Resources Land (-4.36%) and China Overseas (-3.08%).

On the other side of the coin were the digital market leaders: Meituan (+3.66%), Alibaba (+1.57%) and Tencent (+0.67%).

The automaker BYD once again recorded important advances (+ 4.22%), which are small when compared to 8.73% of the solar panel producer Xinyi Solar or 9.35% of the utility company for Wuxi Biologics Pharmaceuticals.

Less joys among Chinese state titles, with stumbling blocks from state oil companies such as Sinopec (-3.87%) and, to a lesser extent, from telephone operators such as China Mobile (-0.32%).

The business volume of the session was 205.5 billion Hong Kong dollars (26.467 million dollars, 22.217 million euros).

