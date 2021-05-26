The possibility is real: Copa América 2020 could be played in the United States



The United States hosted the Copa América Centenario in 2016.

Photo: Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

New NBC network reports place the United States as an emergency venue for the 2020 Copa América, in case it cannot be disputed in Argentina as a result of COVID-19. Colombia was left out of the equation due to the social explosion that exists in that country. While the concerns caused by the pandemic force us to think and plan in record time the possibility of drastically changing the venue for the well-being of all those involved.

The event is scheduled to start on June 12, in just under three weeks. However, Argentina is in Phase 1 until June 1, which meant that professional soccer – and all sports – were postponed. The measure could be extended, obviously it does not depend on the entities linked to football but on the national government.

👀🇺🇸 Report: #CopaAmerica could be played in USA this summer, as concerns grow over holding tournament in Argentina. Latest details ⤵️ https://t.co/RWNqhDwdFq – NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 25, 2021

Although Chile, Ecuador and Venezuela have offered their candidacies claiming the possibility of hosting the event without major setbacks, America’s option is gaining traction, according to Blu Radio and Diego Montalvan of Telemundo.

CONMEBOL is evaluating cities that are not hosting the Gold Cup, as CONCACAF does not want the tournaments to collide, which is logical and safe for both interests. It makes sense to think about the possibility of giving the responsibility to the United States, a nation that is clearly much more advanced than the rest when it comes to vaccination plans. The public would probably attend the majority of games.

It is win-win for everyone, except for Argentina and Colombia, of course. There is no time to plan, and CONMEBOL will surely not hesitate to make the decision if the pandemic situation in Argentina does not improve enough to sustain the initial plan.