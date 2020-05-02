A Cologne fan displays a team scarf during a Bundesliga match.Wolfgang Rattay / .

Three members of FC Colonia tested positive for coronavirus and began a period of quarantine, the Bundesliga club announced on Friday, which could become an obstacle to an imminent resumption of the German soccer championship. “All the staff and coaching staff underwent the Covid-19 test on Thursday. Three people tested positive, despite being asymptomatic, “the entity said in a statement.

The club “will not confirm the names” of those infected to “respect the privacy of those affected,” although according to the Bild newspaper they were two footballers and a physical trainer. “After an evaluation of the cases by the competent health authorities, these three people have been quarantined for 14 days in their homes,” the note said.

Despite the detection of these positives, the Colony announced that it will continue with the planned training sessions with the aim of resuming the season, “according to the hygiene and infection control measures implemented since April 6 within the group” , which will have to undergo new controls.

“The health and privacy of the players and the coaching staff take precedence over the rest. The foregoing measures as well as the regular testing strategy have shown that we can now react with individual solutions, ”stated FC Cologne director Horst Heldt. “We are convinced that our protocol allows players to practice their profession with the best possible protection against infection,” explained Tim Meyer, head of the German Football League (DFL) medical group.

This body announced on Wednesday that the Bundesliga clubs had begun testing their players and coaches with a view to resuming the championship on May 9, although it had previously to receive authorization from the country’s government. If this permit is not received in the remainder of the week, the return of the Bundesliga could not take place before May 16.

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke warned this week that the Bundesliga could “go down” if Angela Merkel’s German government does not authorize the resumption of the championship. “It is nothing more and nothing less than saving football,” said Watzke about the financial health of German clubs, which would stop entering about 300 million euros if the tournament does not come to an end.

The German championship was suspended on March 13 as a result of the new coronavirus pandemic. According to the last balance on Saturday, Germany had 159,119 infected with Covid-19, which has caused 6,288 deaths in the country.

The Bundesliga seemed the closest European championship to being able to resume to finish the season between mid-May and the end of June, in stadiums without an audience and scrupulously respecting hygiene and social distancing measures, in addition to regular controls on the players. On the contrary that in France or Holland, where the soccer authorities decreed the definitive cancellation of the championships, although with different solutions, since while in Ligue 1 the title was given to PSG, in Holland the champion was declared vacant.

Spain and England are trying to rush to resume their respective leagues, although no dates have been set yet, while in Italy the clubs want to resume the competition, but the government has prohibited all group training until May 18.

