Madrid, May 29 . .- The director of the Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, highlighted the speed with which it has acted, in just 4 hours, to identify the positive passenger in COVID-19 who He traveled from Ciudad Real to Lanzarote, where he was subjected to isolation as soon as he arrived at the airport.

“It is a clear example of early detection,” said Simon in the daily appearance to report on the latest pandemic data.

“As soon as the positive result has been known, since it was not located in the place that it should have been, the necessary preventive measures and activities have been taken” between the authorities of Castilla-La Mancha and the Canary Islands, since the flight in the traveling he was going to Lanzarote.

The passenger had tested positive in tests carried out in his community by being in close contact with a deceased by COVID-19, before embarking on that flight from Madrid to Lanzarote, and has been subjected to isolation, as well as to contacts inside the plane.

In this sense, Simón explained that in a very short period of four hours “the entire procedure has been done, putting the health authorities of the place where he was infected in contact with those of the Canary Islands: it has been done well and very quickly”.

“It is a contact from a known case who died a few days ago and took a PCR and, when the results came out, he had already got on the plane this morning.”

“This person should not have made the trip, he should have been in quarantine, but he has personal circumstances that I am not going to assess; but it is very difficult for control measures to be applied strictly,” he added.

The director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies has indicated that close contacts have been determined on the flight, which will be monitored in quarantine and will undergo PCR if necessary.

