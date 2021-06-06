The positive for Covid-19 puts in serious danger the Open USA for Jon Rahm

After the setback of communication, at the foot of the field, and after the exhibition this Saturday afternoon at the Muirfield Village from Dublin (Ohio), Jon rahm he is asymptomatic and well. It is undoubtedly the best news after being informed that he had given positive for Covid-19 and that, therefore, he had to withdraw from the tournament, which led with six strokes of advantage over the second classified, and remain in isolation until next Tuesday June 15.

You could get out of that isolation earlier if you gave two consecutive negative results in a 24-hour period. So, it could even be considered a false positive. The PGA Tour He contemplates it, but since he needs two negatives within 24 hours, he does not have time for Jon to go out to play this Sunday the last round of the Memorial, tournament that we remember, he won in 2020.

The sporting ‘destruction’ is very important since, on the one hand, Barrika’s was abandoning the possibility of winning such a prestigious tournament that he had in his hand on his own merits and after offering an anthological exhibition (64 strokes, with 9 birdies and one bogey) , and on the other, seriously compromises their participation in the third Grand Slam, the US Open, of June 17-20 on Torrey Pines (San Diego).

The PGA Tour protocol says that Jon must remain in isolation until next Tuesday, June 15, that is, the week of the US Open, and until that day he could not train at Torrey Pines. You could only do it earlier if you gave two negative results within 24 hours. Thus, it is in the hands of it being a false positive or that its viral load falls in the next few days to the point of testing negative.

It would not be the first case of an asymptomatic that takes more days than the account to test negative. Rahm, from now on, will be tested every day and the isolation will not be lifted until he tests two negatives. Even if the appearance of the negative result is delayed, the US Open would be in serious danger since the room for maneuver is very small. Therefore, it only remains to wish that the Covid-19 does not leave any kind of sequel and that thus the Basque can arrive in time to play the US Open.

Was Jon vaccinated?

The other question that hangs in the air is whether Rahm was vaccinated. Andy Levinson, vice president of tournaments for the PGA Tour, hinted at least that he is not, or at least he has not completed the entire cycle. “I cannot give information about Jon Rahm’s status on the vaccine, but I do want to clarify that people who have received the full course of vaccination (either one or two doses) and it’s been fourteen days since it was completed, they don’t have to go through the PGA Tour contact tracing program. “.

If Jon has undergone this screening program, it is because he is not vaccinated, or at least he has not completed the cycle, nor has it been clarified who was the close contact of Jon who had tested positive before Monday and who has forced the Spanish to take a daily test to test positive this Saturday. What is known is that the positive that has infected Rahm was discovered by the PGA Tour, so it is someone who is in the tournaments.

According to the PGA Tour, Rahm was notified on Monday that he would be subject to contact tracing protocols after coming into close contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19. Under the PGA Tour health and safety plan, Rahm was allowed to stay in the tournament on the condition that he would have to be screened every day and would have restricted access to the covered facilities.

Rahm had tested negative every day, but his most recent test, conducted after the conclusion of his rain-delayed second round on Saturday morning and before the start of his third round in the afternoon, came back positive at 4:20 pm American time (10:20 pm in Spain), while I was still in the field.

A PGA Tour medical advisor requested a confirmation test on the original sample, which came back positive at 18:05 (00:05 in Spain) when the 26-year-old Rahm, who was seeking his first title this season, was in the hole. 18 finishing his third round.