Crime Story: The quest, The positives and negatives of the series, is criticized

The most famous streaming platform internationally, bet on creating a new production inspired by real events, such was the case of Paulette, the little girl of just 4 years old who was found dead in her own room.

This is the case of “A Crime Story: The Search”, a miniseries that is at the top of the top 10 in Mexico, even above the most popular titles, but is it really as good as it looks?

Well, it is essential that we start from the main approach, which was taken from the controversial case of Paulette Gebara Farah, the little girl who inexplicably disappeared from her room in a most exclusive area in the State of Mexico, in 2010.

With the passing of the hours a media theme was made that little by little began to move the entire country, however, it was until after nine days the lifeless body appeared between its mattress and the base of the bed.

Fact that to date is still absurd and of which the Mexican authorities ruled that it was a regrettable accident and for which there would be no culprits. Well done, Mexico.

So clearly such a delicate subject was perhaps the best way to create a potential drama and thereby cast an outstanding proposal in the genre, however, the end result of the miniseries starring Dario Yazbek, Diana Bovio, Regina Blandón , Adrián Ladrón and Verónica Bravo was far from it.

Mainly due to his unexpected black humor that gradually takes over the story and ends up destroying any serious plot capable of capturing the viewer, proof of this is his script that allowed a caricatured version of the vast majority of the characters.

Which expressed certain ridiculous behaviors and thoughts to his public office or situation as extreme as the one that was lived at the time. This undoubtedly bothered the users who were willing to appreciate a serious documentary, however, there have been those who came out to defend that, although they do not like them, these people with high command, behave like this.

The series that talks about Paulette’s case « A crime story: the search » is one of the worst things Netflix has done, bad actors, slow, they put music that is not the case. Instead of giving seriousness to the story, more It seems like a bad taste comedy. Even courage gives me – Misael (@ misael0114)

June 12, 2020

Likewise, they comment that as a fairly serious story, which was concerned with maintaining the most important real elements as the common thread of a complicated and regrettable case, this never came and everything can be summarized as a twisted comic version.

So it is also more than necessary to emphasize the fact that the main cast of the new Netflix production is made up of actors specialized in comedy; We are not pigeonholing anyone, but his filmography supports this more than marked line.

If you go to Netflix you will find « Crime Story: The Search » as a miniseries, not a documentary …

The fact that they approach her with a bit of comedy makes sense because THEY SEEN USING THE FACES OF SOME PEOPLE WITH THE CASE!

And leave Regina Blandón, bibi is over. pic.twitter.com/E8gzOsHvAf – Nancy Calvillo (@ImNancyCalvillo)

June 13, 2020

But when styles are mixed from the script, the production ends up losing its direction and never having a defined path, that is why the Netflix miniseries seeks to give constant humorous twists to its drama while clinging to the seriousness and demand for results, to the In the end it is not funny nor does it create a real interest in the Paulette case, it just wanders in a strange and incompressible limbo.

However, all this is accompanied by multiple references to politicians directly and indirectly involved in this unfortunate event, jokes that suggest the alcoholism of former President Felipe Calderón, the relationship between politicians and actors such as the case of Enrique Peña Nieto and Angélica Rivera, and even white jokes. Like playing with the letters of some surnames to denote a refined humorous style, they again make the series less relevant.

In conclusion, it is a miniseries that little by little began to stray from the right path to portray a complex history and that today continues to be a clear reflection of the serious problems in national politics.