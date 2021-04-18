The Spanish pilot Marc Márquez (Repsol Honda) assured that the sixth position achieved this Saturday on the starting grid “is not real” and admitted he suffers from “arm pain” due to the effort made in qualifying the Portuguese GP, his return to the circuits almost nine months later.

“Today we tried very hard. My plan in FP3 was to try to get to Q2, that was today’s goal, but it wasn’t possible. I really didn’t expect to go to Q2 after Q1, but some changes to the bike to adapt it to my style they have helped me a lot “Marquez said.

“The position we are in is not real, it is something amazing but we are realistic and we know that the race will be long”added the Catalan runner, who stopped the timer at 1 minute, 39 seconds and 121 thousandths.

Asked about his physical condition, Marc Márquez knows that he will lose strength in his arm as he adds kilometers on the bike. “The doctors have told me that every day I will have less strength in my arm, but we will do what we can and the goal is to finish the race and see what can be done”, he pointed.

“All the pain I have in my arm is on the muscle side, which is positive.”, concluded Márquez, who will seek on the Portuguese track to continue on the good line marked this Saturday despite his long time of inaction.