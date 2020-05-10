This last week the FIFA approved to increase from three to five the modifications allowed in the games in order to preserve the physique of the players. The measure was taken since when the activity resumes, many matches will have to be played in a few days. Beyond five changes allowed, each team can only spread them over three game interruptions.

Whoever opposed this provision was Michelangelo Russo. “It seems to me that it denatures the game and also that it loses form. The experience we have in that sense is friendly matches. We know that the levels go until the changes begin. And there it is something else. This would be similar And in an official tournament, the essence of football would be lost, “he said.

“I do not agree with the ways. The game is distorted. And it will be more difficult if the idea is to regain pace as soon as possible. At first, that will cost. Pretending that your team return to the levels that one would like to enter. , it would be a demand out of the ordinary. This is from minor to major. But this way, with so many changes, it would be even more complex “, contributed the technical director of Mouth.

While FIFA approved the measure, each confederation and tournament organization will have the power to adopt it or not. “Undoubtedly, it hurts those who have less squad. Because they see their forms reduced. They are at a disadvantage. Instead, it benefits those who have more. The most powerful teams have more advantage, because they would have more resources to change a game. So I say that I disagree even from DT’s place Mouth, when I can have another type of preference, “he explained Russo.

“I’m not talking about Mouth. I speak in general. With so many variants, in South America shapes, concepts are changed. In ColombiaFor example, 16 players sign the form. Changes like this, so abrupt, are difficult to implement without a process of analysis, study, “he added in an interview with Olé.

And he argued: “This is not good for development, it is not good for growth and it is not good for the essence of the game. Soccer is a game whose changes were taking place to give it greater agility, speed, intensity. This is a setback One is used to what is temporary stays and is not removed. There will be difficulties. It is up to each technical body how to get out of this stand. You cannot deprive the fear that everything will not work. You have to take precautions, but this is not the way. “

In this sense, Russo He told how his team prepares. “In Mouth we already know, for example, that it will be like this. That we are going to have to face three tournaments at the same time. The same thing happens to other teams. That is handled by each technical body. I insist, with five changes, a lot of time is going to be lost, there will be a lot of protocol … The idea of ​​the modifications in football was to speed up, give preference to fair play, to non-aggression. With this he goes backwards, “he assured.

Finally, he expressed himself about the surprise of the Conmebol by the measure taken by the FIFA. “I was very surprised. Because in South America we live something else and these kinds of changes, so far-reaching, are agreed by all parties. It was always like this. I was surprised that there was no time for debate, that everything happened so quickly. So things have to be said before. Then they are no longer useful “, he completed Miguel.

