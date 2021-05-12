The Portuguese public will return to the stadiums on the last day of the League

05/12/2021 at 4:38 PM CEST

EFE

La Liga Portugal has announced this Wednesday that on the last day, to be held next Wednesday, May 19, fans will be able to return to the football stadiums.

According to a statement from the League, only fans of the local club may attend the stadiums and until 10% of the maximum capacity of the sports venue is completed.

It is a measure agreed by the League and the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), after receiving the relevant authorizations from the Government, since in the last month the situation of the pandemic in Portugal has improved a lot, with an incidence of 51 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

What’s more, fans who attend will have to undergo a rapid coronavirus test, and if it tests negative they will be able to enter the stadium. This initiative will be evaluated as a test for the return of fans to the stadiums.