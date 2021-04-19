The Portuguese Luis Figo joins the criticism for the new European Super League

Former Portuguese footballer Luis Figo, joined the criticisms for the new European Super League that have emerged in recent hours, calling this project a greedy and insensitive move for this sport.

The Super League is a greedy and insensitive movement that would spell disaster for the grassroots, for women’s football and for the general football community ”, were the words of Luis Figo.

The former Real Madrid and Barcelona player in the Spanish League spoke on the networks, giving his position against this football project, ensuring that he sees it as something that hurts the community of this sport in general.

Just this Sunday the project of this Super League was announced where 12 elite teams from Europe will integrate this tournament to replace the Champions League, which would include 8 more clubs by invitation.

