04/30/2020 at 20:57

CEST

EFE

The Portuguese professional soccer league will resume on the weekend of May 30 and 31, with all the remaining games behind closed doors, as announced on Thursday by the Portuguese Prime Minister, António Costa.

Coast, who detailed the process of de-escalation of the confinement imposed in the country to stop the expansion of the coronavirus, explained that the final of the Portuguese Cup will also be held without an audience, although the date is currently unknown.

The Prime Minister stressed that the schedule scheduled for the return to competition is still conditioned by the approval of the General Directorate of Health on the protocol drawn up by the Portuguese League to resume activity.

Some teams like him Panty, who resumed training on Monday with preventive measures, have already started preparing for a return to competition.

Others, like him Benfica, They will resume their exercises next Monday, May 4, when the Portuguese will already be able to go outside to do sports whenever it is outdoors and individually.

Portugal will lift this weekend the state of emergency and will go into a state of “calamity” that relaxes the restrictions adopted by the Government to combat Covid-19 in Portugal, where the pandemic has claimed almost a thousand deaths and leaves more than 25,000 infections

