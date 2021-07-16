The Portuguese Government points to Sporting for the chaos of its champion party

07/16/2021 at 7:11 PM CEST

The Minister of Internal Administration of Portugal -equivalent to Interior-, Eduardo Cabrita, He pointed out to Sporting today for the chaos of his party after proclaiming himself League champion, which in May led to the concentration in Lisbon of thousands of people who violated almost all current covid regulations.

The party agreed with the Lisbon City Council did not comply with the recommendations of the Public Security Police (PSP), its fans made an “abusive use of the right to demonstrate” and the club has not wanted to collaborate with the open investigation to clarify what happened, Cabrita summarized at a press conference.

The minister has advanced some key points of the report that was requested to clarify the performance of the PSP on May 11, the day the Verdiblanco club became champion of the Portuguese League 19 years later.

The club had a clear advantage in the classification for weeks and it was expected that that day it would be proclaimed champion, but the concentration that took place in the streets of Lisbon overwhelmed the PSP agents and unleashed a torrent of criticism that accused the authorities of lack of planning.

The images of that night showed thousands of fans without physical distance or masks and consuming alcohol in the street, something at that time prohibited, as were the meetings of more than 10 people, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The investigation, presented now, exempts the ministry from responsibility and concludes that the “proposals” of the PSP for the foreseeable party, which involved organizing the celebration inside the stadium, were not attended to from the club.

It was also recommended to establish a defined perimeter, control the number of people and monitor that the COVID measures are met.

It has not been possible to clarify in depth why these precautions were not taken, the minister said, because the club has not collaborated with the investigation.

Asked about the authorization of a demonstration in the street requested by a group of fans, Cabrita said that the competition to give the green light to these proposals lies with the competent city council, in this case that of Lisbon, and has clarified that, in any case, there was an “abuse of the right to demonstrate.”

The minister assured that the request does not fit into the assumptions with which they are usually authorized in Portugal (political, union or religious reasons), and has announced that he will propose a revision of the law that regulates this right.

The concentration for the Sporting party, which filled some of the most central areas of Lisbon, was viewed with concern by health specialists, who warned of the risks that covid infections would skyrocket as a result.

Currently Portugal, with ten million inhabitants, is going through its fourth wave of coronavirus, in which the delta variant is the protagonist, with an 88% prevalence at the national level, but 100% in the Lisbon and Tagus Valley regions and in the Algarve (south).

Since the pandemic began, the country has added 17,194 deaths and 923,747 cases of coronavirus.