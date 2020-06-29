The Secretary of State for Health, António Lacerda Sales, said this Thursday that due to the current pandemic situation, « obviously » there will be no fans in the matches of the « Final of the Champions League », to be held in Lisbon, in statements collected by the Portuguese newspaper Récord.

06/29/2020

Act at 18:30

CEST

.

« Regarding the question of the public and depending on what the current situation of the pandemic is, obviously it will not be possible, » he said.« We do not know how the pandemic will evolve and, as we have done in other situations, we take measures according to evolution itself and evolutionary proportionality. » of the pandemic. I will not be able to anticipate the future. Obviously not at this stage, « said António Lacerda Sales.

The Governor answered questions about the statements of the Prime Minister António Costa who, in an interview on Sunday, said that these Champions League matches would have less audience than the audience for that program, made up of a few dozen people, at the three-week press conference on the balance of the covid-19 pandemic in Portugal.

The final phase, in Portugal

UEFA decided on June 17 that the Champions League quarterfinals, semifinals and finals will be played in Lisbon, at the Estadio da Luz (Benfica) and José Alvalade, between August 12 and 23, in single play-offs.

The day after the announcement, the Portuguese Ministry of Health considered thatue the choice of Portugal « has no problem » if the parties do not have fans, but with the fans in the stands « it can be more complicated ».

« If you don’t have an audience, I don’t think you will have any problem, as long as everything is controlled with protective measures. If you have an audience, it can be complicated, « said Miguel Guimarães, who was speaking to journalists after a visit to the São João Hospital in Puerto.

The last 10 matches of the Portuguese League have been played without an audience since June 3.

Portugal does not want public in the stadiums of Lisbon to conclude the Champions | .