The call Portugal Open It is a difficult tournament to define. On the one hand, it is currently being disputed (and should have been disputed this year) in a complex in Cascais of high purchasing power, and has been created by a controversial character from high places, the soccer agent Jorge Mendes. On the other hand, that feeling of being a tournament played in an idyllic, luxurious enclave, overlooking the coast (however there have been James Bond films that have been shot in Estoril), contrasts (or rather, contrasted ) with the romantic image of a track that I personally keep with much affection: the famous Switchboard, a flirtatious family building, a vintage jewel within the tennis stadiums that, with the transfer of the tournament from Oeiras to Estoril, became extinct but where not long ago a Davis Cup tie was played again.

It is curious, too, that the Estoril Open (This is its current name) It is a tournament of the lowest echelon of the ATP circuit (250) and, even so, it has seen the proclamation of champion to what for many are two of the three best players in history. Roger Federer He visited the Portuguese coast in 2008 and won the title against Nikolay Davydenko, and liked it so much that he tried his luck again two years later, although this time he conceded a defeat against Albert Montañés (still knowing that the Catalan was an eminently player earthling, it is still a surprising result). Novak DjokovicFor his part, he only contested it once, but did not need more. In his season of takeoff on the circuit (2007) and already occupying the top-5 of the ATP ranking (he came from making the final in Indian Wells and winning in Miami), the Serbian tried his luck on Portuguese soil and after avoiding a surprise defeat in the first round (an Andreev who was # 177 in the world led him to the tie-break of the third set) was unstoppable until adding another twist to a career that at that time had only just begun.

Portugal It has been a nursery of champions, since to be a tournament of the lowest category it has seen how other number one in the world made it its own for two consecutive years: Thomas muster he became king both in 1995 and 1996. Juan Martín del Potro also found his private refuge in Oeiras, being one of his first titles after his first major operation (in his year of return to the circuit, 2011, he defeated with vast superiority in the final to Verdasco; a year later he would do the same with Richard Gasquet), accompanied on the list of champions to other illustrious Argentines such as David Nalbandián (champion in 2002 and 2006), Gastón Gaudio (winner in 2005) and Juan Ignacio Chela (who defeated Marat Safin in the 2004 final).

But if this event is characterized by something, it is due to having a marked Spanish aroma. Of the 29 disputed editions, up to 13 of them a tennis player born in our country was able to take the cat to the water. A spectacular percentage considering that it is not a local tournament, probably the largest of all tournaments on the circuit. The list includes Grand Slams winners like Sergi Bruguera, Carlos Moyá or Juan Carlos Ferrero, in addition to other finalists such as Alberto Berasategui or Álex Corretja. It has not only been an amulet of fortune for the most select of the Navy, since second-line players of our tennis have found their best level here. As we mentioned before, Albert Montañés it is the best example of this, bringing out his best tennis; with a hammer through his inverted right he managed to overcome Federer and rise as champion in 2009 and 2010.

In 2018 we could say that the circle was closed, since a Portuguese put his hands on the trophy for the first time. Joao Sousa’s victory gave this Portuguese Open that local hero he lacked, since he is already with all the law one of those charming championships that increases the pedigree of the ATP circuit. Next year we will see it, and hopefully more renewed than ever. And you, what great memories do you have of this tournament?

