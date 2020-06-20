Jacqueline Fahey He grew up looking at his mother and grandmother. In his own words, « role models because they gave me the idea that women should and could stand out, » he said in an interview in 1984. That is why his work is endowed with strong home elements, typical of a mother who in the seventies He painted in the free time that the routine of raising his children left him. A feminist painting?

He was born in 1929 in Timaru, New Zealand, to a family of Irish descent. He studied Fine Arts and graduated in 1952. His teachers were Russell Clark, Bill Sutton and Colin Lovell-Smith. His style was haunting in both form and content. One of his first samples portrayed the suburbs and marriage. It was exhibited at the Harry Seresin Gallery in Wellington, where she worked as a waitress. In those times he met Fraser McDonald, a young psychiatrist. They were married in 1956 and had three daughters.

They lived in several cities and in houses attached to psychiatric institutions in Australia and New Zealand where McDonald worked. Fahey never stopped painting. In 1964 he organized an exhibition with the artist Rita Angus It had the same number of male artists as female artists, setting a precedent in New Zealand for gender balance.

Motherhood was part of her and she didn’t want to dodge it. Housework, raising her daughters. Everything revolved around a common core: the home as a battlefield. He accentuated his theme there. Portobello sofa It is a work that well expresses that idea. It was painted in 1974 and responds to a series of pictures that portray different parts of her home. Remains of a recreational situation (from a birthday perhaps?) Butt with family monotony. What shines there is the daily chaos.

“I decided that instead of getting away from it all, I would embrace domesticity, transform it, interpret it. Who better than someone immersed in that world to portray it? « He said in an interview.

In 1980, Fahey received the QEII Arts Council Award for traveling to New York and studying painting. He was very interested to know how many women managed to survive in a profession dominated by men. There she met the artists of A.I.R, the first female cooperative gallery in the United States, as well as Sylvia Sleigh and Isabel Bishop.

When she returned, she continued painting and began working at the University of Auckland as a professor of Fine Arts. In 1997 she obtained the New Zealand Order of Merit, in 2007 her works were included in a large feminist group show at the Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art. In 2017 he donated Portobello sofa to the Christchurch Gallery where it is preserved today. It is a public museum located in the New Zealand city of Christchurch.