The Portland Timbers have three points after passing over the LA Galaxy (3-0)

05/22/2021 at 11:36 PM CEST

The Portland Timbers showed his best version after thrashing 3-0 at Galaxy during the meeting held in the Providence Park this Saturday. The Portland Timbers He arrived at the game with strengthened spirits after achieving a 0-2 victory against San Jose Earthquakes. Regarding the Los Angeles team, the LA Galaxy won in his last two competition matches against him Austin FC and the Los Angeles FC, 2-0 and 2-1 respectively. With this result, the Portland team is sixth, while the Galaxy he is second after the end of the match.

The match got off to a good start for the Portland team, which kicked off at the Providence Park thanks to a goal from Blackberry, thus ending the first part with the score of 1-0.

In the second half came the goal for him Portland Timbers, which increased his scoring account with respect to his rival with another Blackberry, thus completing a double at 60 minutes. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the Portland Timbers, which increased the score with a goal from the penalty spot of Valeri in the 69th minute. Finally, the game came to an end with a 3-0 in the light.

The coaches of both teams decided to use all the available changes. In the Portland Timbers they entered Blackberry, Loria, Zambrano, Mcgraw Y Bodily replacing pole, Asprilla, Chará, Valeri Y Ebobisse, Meanwhile he Galaxy gave entrance to Klještan, Nick depuy, Zubak, Dunbar Y Saldana for Grandsir, Alvarez, Cabral, Two saints Y Lletget.

During the match played in the Providence Park, the referee did not show any yellow cards in the entire duel. However, he sent off the field with a direct red card to Williams, by the Los Angeles team.

With this victory, the Portland Timbers manages to ascend to nine points and remains in a position of access to a knockout place for the title, while the Galaxy remains with 12 points.

Data sheetPortland Timbers:Ketterer, & Zcaron; upari & cacute ;, Tuiloma, Bravo, Van Rankin, Chará (Zambrano, min.72), Williamson, Valeri (Mcgraw, min.81), Asprilla (Loria, min.46), Ebobisse (Bodily, min.81 ) and Polo (Mora, min.45)LA Galaxy:Bond, Williams, Steres, Villafaña, Araujo, Lletget (Saldana, min.81), Dos Santos (Dunbar, min.80), Alvarez (Nick Depuy, min.46), Cabral (Zubak, min.70), Grandsir ( Klještan, min. 40) and ChicharitoStadium:Providence ParkGoals:Mora (1-0, min. 47), Mora (2-0, min. 60) and Valeri (3-0, min. 69)