The portable laboratory that detects heart failure with a saliva sample

The device co-developed by the CSIC detects tumor necrosis factor-α (TNF-α) in saliva samples

KardiaTool saves time and costs, speeding up disease diagnosis and treatment

A mini-device co-developed by the Higher Council for Scientific Research CSIC allows to detect cases of heart failure with a simple sample of saliva. This technology represents an advance to more effectively address a disease that, according to the World Health Organization, affects 26 million people on the planet and that is the main cause of hospitalization among those over 65 years of age.

Until now, heart failure risk monitoring is based on biomarkers found in the blood. The device developed by the KardiaTool platform, based on saliva, rreduces costs and speeds up the process.

“The new automatic device does not require specialized personnel and is a tool that can quickly indicate the severity of heart failure. We believe that it can be very useful for medical personnel, especially for planning and evaluating the efficacy of different treatments for patients ”, adds Francesc Teixidor, researcher at the ICMAB-CSIC.

Detection of tumor necrosis-a (TNF-a)

The device has been developed by KardiaTool, a project funded within the Horizon 2020 program of the European Union that since 2018 has received 4.9 million euros. Researchers from the Barcelona Institute of Microelectronics (IMB-CNM-CSIC) and the CSIC Institute of Materials Sciences of Barcelona (ICMAB-CSIC) participate in it. The results have been published in the journals Analytica Chimica Acta, Chemosensors and Molecules.

The small portable laboratory is built from microelectronic systems, integrated sensors, biochemical compounds and magnetic nanoparticles, capable of separating and identifying biomarkers in saliva.

According to the CSIE, the operation of the device is based on a microelectronic biosensor (called ImmunoFET), which contains silicon nitride manufactured in the White Room of the IMB-CNM-CSIC. ImmunoFET consists of a transistor capable of detecting one of the biomarkers of heart failure: the factor of tumor necrosis-α (TNF-α), in the saliva of the patient. The team has experimented with artificial and human saliva samples that indicate a high sensitivity to the concentration of TNF-α.

“The biosensor devices are integrated into a laboratory-on-a-chip with which you can perform complete immunological assays that measure the concentration of the biomarker. Through the integrated system, the intrinsic properties of electronic amplification of the transistor are used to increase sensitivity “, he explains. Joan Bausells, CSIC researcher who leads the contribution of the IMB-CNM-CSIC to the project.

On the other hand, the investigator’s team Francesc Teixidor, from the ICMAB-CSIC, has synthesized the magnetic nanoparticles of the device. “As the concentration of biomarkers in saliva is lower than in blood, we need to do a preconcentration. To do this, we use functionalized magnetic nanoparticles with specific antibodies that capture these biomarkers ”, explains Teixidor.