The port terminal in the Buenos Aires town of Zárate was paralyzed after a terminal worker presented symptoms compatible with the coronavirus and was transferred to a health center. The stoppage of the activity was arranged by the unions of the sector.

“We hereby inform you that due to a possible case of symptomatology compatible with coronavirus in an employee of the port (currently hospitalized in a clinic in the city of Zárate), the FEMPINRA unions have decided hold back momentarily all operations in progress, until you have a confirmation positive or negative of the diagnosis. According to what we were informed, this result would be available the day Saturday 28 at noon, for which we request collaboration in case they have the possibility of making your inquiries through more direct contacts with the Malbrán Institute, and in such a case we would send them the data privately ”, detailed a statement signed by Gabriela Ardizzone, Commercial Manager of the Automotive division of the port of Zárate.

Meanwhile, the letter added that “The port is framed as an essential activity of foreign trade according to the DNU of public knowledge, for which reason we are in contact with official organizations to frame the conditions for a possible continuity of operations.s. We will keep you up to date in case we have news about it ”.

“Terminal Zárate” is a port complex that caters to two branches of Argentine foreign trade. It mainly deals with the export and import from automotive, is virtually an extension of the main automotive plants in the country since Locally produced cars are deposited on its huge parking lots to satisfy the exchange with Brazil. Subsidiarily it has an interesting movement of containers and is a landfall alternative within the area of ​​influence of the port of Buenos Aires.

Business sources consulted by Infobae They did not hesitate to describe the situation as a “leading case” since the plant was not evicted by any sanitary authority but by decision of the nucleus port workers in the FEMPyNRA, the Maritime Port Federation led by Juan Carlos Smith. “The terminal has already requested the mandatory reconciliation, but it is not clear if it will prosper since in this case the workers are not taking a strike due to labor or salary issues, but have simply retired for fear of being infected, ”he assured infobae from one of the cameras of the shipping sector.

Versions collected from union sources indicate that the allegedly infected operator had made contact with sailors who manned a ship from Brazil a few days ago. If the data is confirmed, it would be in the presence of a fact feared by local maritime and port personnel who have been insistently demanding that ships from Brazil remain out of the ports until completing 14 days of isolation counted from the last time they touched down.