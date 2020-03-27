In response to the current coronavirus pandemic, the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup comes to this new season of competition with a virtual championship. In the newly created Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Virtual Edition, the current drivers and teams, as well as other selected participants for this event, will fight each other with the virtual Porsche 911 GT3 Cups. Four dates, with two races each, make up this digital version of the single-brand international championship, which is usually contested during various dates of the Formula 1 season.

“The virtual competition, also known as the ‘simulator competition’, is gaining popularity, even at the professional levels. This has been demonstrated by the great success of Porsche’s global activities in the world of esports,” said Oliver Schwab , Director of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup. “Until the postponed season begins, we have created a fantastic platform for our drivers and teams with the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Virtual Edition.”

The Porsche Supercup at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City

The virtual edition of this championship does not compete with the ‘Porsche TAG Heuer Esports Supercup’, which begins its second season in 2020. The latter is aimed at professional simulator pilots and those who want to become them. “With the Porsche TAG Heuer Esports Supercup, we have expanded our presence in the world of competition and have opened doors for simulator drivers to join the international family of Porsche Motorsport,” said Marco Ujhasi, Director of Esports at Porsche Motorsport. “Now we want to support our partners in the ‘real’ Supercup and be able to offer them a suitable platform with iRacing.”

After a day of practice next Monday, March 29, the first two races of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Virtual Edition will take place on Saturday, April 4 at the Montmeló circuit in Spain. The other venues where there will be tests are the Silverstone circuit (Great Britain), the Spa-Francorchamps circuit (Belgium) and the Autodromo Nazionale Monza (Italy). The final virtual competition will take place on May 16, 2020. In addition to the two 25-minute sprint races, the program will consist of free practice (30 minutes), a qualifying session (15 minutes) and a warm-up ( 20 minutes).

There will be a maximum of 40 participants on the grid, but only the teams and drivers officially registered for this season of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, in addition to the guests, will be able to take part in this competition. The vehicles used by the Supercup teams will carry the same decoration as on the real circuits. Aside from the absolute classification, the drivers will also fight for victories in the ProAm and Rookie categories.

The Porsche Supercup is opening category in several F1 Grand Prix

“The current situation has complicated my life as a racing driver. I spend a lot of time in the simulator instead of real racing. The Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Virtual Edition is a great opportunity to fill this gap. I am looking forward to the first test” , said Junior Porsche driver Ayhancan Güven (Turkey / Martinet by Alméras). This young driver discovered his passion for esports at age 12 and has raced for the best team in the world alongside current Formula 1 drivers Max Verstappen and Lando Norris. Güven will line up on the virtual grid with junior teammate Jaxon Evans (New Zealand / Lechner Racing).

The Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Virtual Edition uses the iRacing simulation portal. All the events of the virtual single-brand cup will be broadcast online. Fans can follow the sessions live on YouTube and Twitch video platforms.

Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Virtual Edition 2020 schedule

29.03.2020, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (Spain), official test

04.04.2020, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (Spain), races 1 + 2

18.04.2020, Silverstone Circuit (Great Britain), races 3 + 4

25.04.2020, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium), races 5 + 6

16.05.2020, Autodromo Nazionale Monza (Italy), races 7 + 8

