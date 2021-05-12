The Porsche 911 with the most striking paint, auctioned

Enlarge

The Porsche 911 with the most extravagant paintwork in history has been auctioned. Little pretty on the outside, its heart is still that of a 911.

The fascination that exists among motor enthusiasts for the Porsche 911 has no limits. They are highly coveted piecesWhether they are new or classics in good condition.

This is the case with this unrepeatable 911. It is a customized 1989 Porsche 911 Carrera with a colorful exterior and a unique design that was conceived by the artist Dominic Besner and his collaborator Yves Thibeault as part of the Art Cars project for the Musee National des Beaux-Arts du Quebec, in Canada.

1989 Porsche 911 Carrera Custom ‘Excess’

5 photos The artist Dominic Besner and his collaborator Yves Thibeault have been responsible for the exclusive paint scheme.

Painting, whether you like it or not, is unrepeatable. The hood is dominated by a illustration of a bull with a nose ring and horns spreading over the fenders and doors. The rest of the exterior is just as striking, finished in a variety of colors such as orange, red, yellow, brown, blue, white, black and turquoise.

Not even the tires have been kept “clean”As this Art Car sits on 16-inch black wheels with custom painted center caps with Porsche crests, wrapped in Pirelli Cinturato 205/50 front and 225/50 rear tires.

Inside, the interior of this Porsche features padded seats with tan upholstery and matching floor mats, air conditioning and a Kenwood CD player.

The propeller of this Porsche 911 Carrera is a 3.2-liter naturally aspirated six-cylinder engine producing 217 hp of power and 265 Nm of maximum torque. According to the advertised specifications, the car has never been in an accident and recently underwent an oil and battery change.

Now, it has just been auctioned through the Bring a Trailer website that has managed to sell it to an unknown buyer for the amount of $ 70,000 (slightly more than 57,000 euros at the current exchange rate).