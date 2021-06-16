The Porsche 911 GT3 Touring is back on the road! 510 hp of pure sportiness in an elegant and subtle format

We are not only congratulated and happy, but we are also excited about the execution of Porsche with the new Porsche 911 GT3 Touring. And it is that this illustrious surname returns to make an appearance to turn the mythical nine-eleven into a pure and hard sports car but in an elegant and subtle format … to a certain extent, of course. That’s right, the GT3 gives up its mechanical scheme to this version to continue offering exultant 510 hp of power, a six-cylinder naturally aspirated boxer engine and a six-speed manual gearbox, although not before facing an outlay of 196,081 euros. Wealthy purists, this is your moment.

And it was with the previous generation that Porsche put into practice a proposal that dazzled every self-respecting petrolhead. When something works it is better not to change it, and the same has been done by those from Stuttgart with the new 911 GT3 Touring, a variant that dispenses with all superfluous ornamentation to become a wolf in sheep’s clothing, although without ceasing to be a 911 with all that this entails.

Same essence but with an extra dose of elegance

Well, Starting from the premise that we are also facing a GT3 we must bear in mind that we will continue to have elements of this. The most pertinent change that occurs with the GT3 Touring is the eradication of the spoiler, an element that is dismissed to leave a rounded, clean and pure rear in which, mainly, a double central exhaust outlet and a suggestive diffuser stand out.

But don’t worry that Porsche has not forgotten to take care of the aerodynamics in this appreciated variant of your spoiled child. To solve the absence of the spoiler of considerable dimensions that equips the conventional GT3, the German firm has resorted to a retractable system that unfolds at high speeds and when we execute intense braking. The front also contributes with an imposing bumper and its corresponding air intakes, as well as a specifically designed hood that also helps channel the wind.

The cabin has also been subject to change, although to perceive them we will have to stop being enthralled by the attractive manual change that can be settled in the center console. And it is that Porsche has also wanted to transmit that particular elegance and subtlety of the GT3 Touring through the interiormade possible by the black leather upholstery of elements such as the steering wheel, gearbox knob, dashboard, seats, center console cover, armrests and door handles.

Another very interesting point of the 911 GT3 Touring is that it also offers practically all the options of the “standard” GT3.. In this way, we can use elements such as LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System and with Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus, driving assistants, PCCB ceramic brakes, front axle lift system, all seat variants, the Chrono Pack and different audio equipment

510 hp pure and tough

But enough of contemplation and we go to the true heart of the matter, the aspect by which every purist would lick himself over and over again before a car like the one we are dealing with today: your set-up. And it is that Porsche may manufacture SUVs, electric vehicles and all kinds of vehicles that, for many, are heresies. However, the 911 GT3 Touring arrives with a halo of pure sportiness practically eradicated in the contemporary market.

The unmistakable protagonist of this nine-eleven is the six-cylinder in-line atmosphericor -colloquially known as flat-six- 4.0-liter capable of delivering 510 hp and 470 Nm of torque and with a superb turning limit set at 9,000 revolutions. This is responsible for moving a mass of 1,418 kilos in case of equipping the manual box, since if we resort to the PDK automatic we must take into account that the total weight amounts to a very respectable 1,435 kilos.

With this, the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring seeks to establish a chair positioning itself as one of the purest and sportiest options in the segment. Although yes, in order to enjoy the tricky calculation of elements that it offers, we must be prepared to face an outlay of 196,081 euros.