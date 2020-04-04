Vidal is already preparing with a buggy in Morocco to fulfill “his dream”

His co-pilot will be the Valencian Nacho Sanchís, motorcycle participant

Adult film actor Nacho Vidal prepares for a new adventure in 2021: racing the Dakar Rally. The Valencian is serious about his goal and has already trained in Morocco with a buggy despite the fact that the coronavirus has canceled his competition debut.

Nacho Vidal will race the Dakar 2021 with his countryman Nacho Sanchís, who will be his co-pilot. Sanchís has contested the last three editions of the most demanding rally raid on the planet in the motorcycle category. He will change both wheels for a buggy to accompany the actor.

Both were going to make their debut in official competition at the Merzouga Rally in Morocco. However, it has been suspended due to the coronavirus crisis. Of course, Vidal has already completed his first days of testing.

Vidal has explained that he is concerned about not finding sponsors due to his past in adult cinema. Right now, the first tests are financed from his own pocket.

Of course, it has the support and advice of Joan Lascorz and Audal Noe Tubau, manager of the Buggy Master Team. They have accompanied him in his first steps.

“The only thing that worries me is the sponsors, because a rule of the Dakar is that there is no pornography. I have not dedicated myself to porn for two years so I am not concerned. But I did have thousands of interested sponsors,” he said. in statements to the Valencian newspaper Levante EMV.

“Right now I scratch my pocket to make my dream come true which is to race the Dakar. When I was little I was crazy about motorcycles. It was all that my father liked and he never wanted to teach me,” he added.

Vidal left the world of pornography two years ago after announcing that he suffered from Reiter’s syndrome. This pathology prevents him from running on motorcycles, his true dream.

“It’s a reactive arthritis that makes me medicate all the time, a very fucked-up disease. That’s why I investigated other ways of running.”

“They are extreme emotions to which I am addicted. I really like going to the limit and that’s why the Dakar came up with the questions I asked Nacho Sanchís,” said Vidal to finish.

